JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 12 March

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ros White 32.

Saturday, 14 March

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Val Ellis 42. 2nd: Carolyn Jeffrey 40.

Ball winners: Kellie Roberts 37, Ros White 35, Jackie O’Brien C/B 34.

NTPs - 4th: Carolyn Jeffrey, 8th: Carolyn Jeffrey, 17th: Carolyn Jeffrey.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Ian Mills 40. 2nd: David O’Connor 39. 3rd: Gary Butler 38. 4th: Brad Laywood C/B 37.

Ball winners: Aaron Kungl 37, Robert Hancock 37, Ian Dinsdale C/B 36, Chris Palmer 36, Garth Fullerton 36, Matthew Nunn 36, Michael Baillie C/B 35, Trevor Gunn 35, Ray Hyland 35, Joesph Marjanovic Jnr 35, Barry Porter 35, Rick Harnwell 34, Brian Lee 34, Glenn O’Connell C/B 34.

NTPs - 4th: Neville Hogan, 8th: Glenn O’Connell, 13th: John Porter, 17th: Jack Stamp.

Sunday, 15 March

18 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Ed Day 45. 2nd: Mark Dean 39.

Ball winners: Andrew Senkic 38, Sam Nolan 37, Fraser Barry 36, Bernie Grealy 35, Henry McInnes C/B 34.

NTPs - 4th: Ed Day, 13th: Felix Gamze, 17th: Mark Dean.

Monday, 16 March

Veteran’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Alex Gibbs 40. 2nd: Michael Monro 38.

Ball winners: Trevor Nippress 37, Dave Richards 36, Keith Moorhead 35, Rog Henderson 34, Stan Goldsworthy 34, Paul McInerney 34 C/B.

NTPs - 4th: Andy Walker, 8th: Phil Bebb, 13th: Mike Monro.

Tuesday, 17 March

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Pip Whitford 20.

Ball winners: Liz Maher 19.

Wednesday, 18 March

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Pat Grady 40. Runner Up: John Huntington 39. 3rd Place: Stephen McNaughton 37.

Ball winners: Lawrence Miller 2 balls 37, Brendan Essex 37, Daniel Lewis 36, Trevor Nippress 35, Jaxon Osmotherly 34, John McKenzie 34, Glenn Hunt 34.

Peter Challman - Hole in One on the 8th Hole.

NTPs - 4th: Pat Grady, 8th: Peter Challman (Hole In One), 13th: Brendan Essex, 17th: Pat Grady.

9 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: Rod Canny 22. Runner Up: Mick Matthews 21.

Ball winners: Kim Arnold 2 balls 20, Greg Rigoni 20, Andrew Nunn 19, Matt Walker 19.

NTPs - 4th: Ron Smith, 8th: Kim Arnold.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 16 March are as follows:

Janet Kelly and Joan Dyson d Gabi Heywood and Elise Downes 7/6, Robyn Muller and Gavan Kelly d Christine Ireland and Jed Hart 5/4.

Margaret Bennett has missed several weeks of play, however, she has not lost her touch, scoring a hoop with a very good jump shot.

Last Wednesday morning Terry Wilson came from behind to defeat Jed Hart 26/19 in a game of Ricochet.

On Wednesday evening several members enjoyed some rain interrupted games.

On Thursday, 12 March, 40 players from as far afield as Euroa, Mooroopna, Wodonga and Echuca

gathered at Wangaratta for a fundraising Social Day.

Overall winner with four wins was John Barwood of Beechworth Croquet Club.

Runner-up was Paul Murray of Euroa Croquet Club with three wins.

Raffle winner was Linda Thorne of Mooroopna Croquet Club.

Play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday (Ricochet) and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday for Twilight play.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WARBY WALKERS

Saturday, 14 March, Clark’s Corner.

Ten walkers completed this medium graded adventure, starting out along Six Mile Road to Ritchies Track, where a paddock of envious horses entertained us.

A pretty (but steep) track then took us to Dingle Road, and from here we followed forestry tracks to complete this lovely 10km walk.

Lunch was at Clark’s Corner, and we had a fine (and sunny) day to enhance our enjoyment, as well as a freshly energised bushland after the recent rainfall.

Coming Events

Tuesday, 24 March - local river/waterways tracks along the Ovens River in Wangaratta walking from the Mullinmur Billabong area to Northern Beaches.

Easy and flat amble with time available to just relax in that delightful environment.

Easy walk of max 6km - Ann Brain, 0402 207 346.

Sunday, 28 March, Mount Jack – off Rosewhite Gap near Myrtleford.

A one-way medium walk requiring car shuffling to get back, on wide bush roads through native forest.

Initially ascending about 365m, then it’s a gentle descent of about 730m.

Shorter options will be available. Marita, 0427 521 122.

Tuesday, 7 April - Tuan Track, Chiltern Mt Pilot NP.

Track is named after a local species of marsupial.

A pretty medium level walk, with Ironbark and White-box woodlands.

Due to loose surface, poles are recommended – lengths of 7.5km or 10.5km. Chris, 0418 503 802.