JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Thursday, 5 February

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Chris Boseley -6. 2nd: Vicki Moorhead -5.

Ball winners: Josie Fitzsimons -1, Di Murphy -1.

NTPs - 4th: Angela Mitchell, 8th: Lianne Graham, 13th: Di Murphy, 17th: Wendy Hogan.

Friday, 6 February

18 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: Brad Laywood.

NTPs - 8th: Rhett Mitchell, 13th: Jon Wight.

Saturday, 7 February

Men’s 18 Holes Stableford

Winner: Pat Ernst 42. 2nd: Zac Hedin 41. 3rd: Bill Slade 39.

Ball winners: Gary Butler 38, Laurie Miller 36, Ben Honeychurch 36, Mick Tanner 36, Garth Fullerton 36, Joshua Hartwig 36, Jim D’Arcy 36, Brad Laywood 35, Ian Harbourd 35, Ray Hyland 35, Gary Dinsdale 35.

NTPs - 4th: Gary Butler, 8th: Trevor Nippress, 13th: Trevor Nippress, 17th: Robert Voss.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Denise Rigoni 40.

Ball winners: Josie Fitzsimons 37 C/B, Ros White 37.

NTPs - 4th: Marion Hunt, 8th: Ros White, 13th: Leeanne Carmody, 17th: Leeanne Carmody.

Sunday, 8 February

18 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: Steve Fisher 39.

Ball winners: Angela Mitchell 39, Mick Reidy 36 c/b from Mark Dean and Aaron Kungle.

NTPs - 4th: Aaron Kungle, 8th: Brad Laywood, 13th: Ryan Harris, 17th: Aaron Kungle.

Monday, 9 February

Veterans 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Bill O’Brien 40. Runner Up: Gary Dickson 39. Third Place: Peter Collihole 36.

Ball winners: Michael Munro 36, Phillip Bebb 36, Neville Hogan 35, Trevor Nippress 35, Pat Ernst 34, Gary Dinsdale c/b from Ian Dinsdale and Ray Hyland 33.

NTPs - 4th: Bill O’Brien, 8th: Ian Dinsdale, 13th: John Porter, 17th: Ian Dinsdale.

Tuesday, 10 February

Ladies 18 Hole Pinehurst

Winner: Josie Fitzsimons and Wendy Hogan 35.

Ball winners: Joy Hester and Vicki Moorhead C/B 34, Liane Graham and Lee Freeland 34.

NTPs - 8th: Wendy Hogan, 13th: Vicki Moorhead , 17th: Angela Mitchell.

Wednesday, 11 February

Men’s 18 Hole Par

Winner: Michael Lugg +5. 2nd: Gordon Paterson +4. 3rd: Bill O’Brien C/B +2.

Ball winners: Glenn O’Connell +2, Neville Hogan +1, Gary Dinsdale E, Gary Butler E, Noel Holmes E, Brian Carr E, David Richards on C/B from others -1.

Hole in One on the 13th – Paul French.

NTPs - 4th: Pat Grady, 8th: John McKenzie, 13th: Paul French, 17th: Rog Henderson.

9 Hole Stableford Medley

Winner: Mark Dean 19.

Ball winners: Mick Matthews 18, Garry Dickson 17.

NTPs - 13th: Jim D’Arcy, 17th: Alan White.

Thursday, 12 February

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Liz Maher 19.

Ball winners: Christine McCarthy 16, Debbie Butler C/B 15.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 8 February

Tuesday, 3 February

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Wendy Stepehns 19 points. Runner Up: Liz Madden 17 points.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Karen Smith 38 points. Runner Up: Sue McCall 37 points.

Ball Winners: Kylie McLeod, Maggie Ray.

NTPs - 4th: Ash Wheeler.

Wednesday, 4 February

Men’s: 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: John Wiskin 42 points. Runner Up: Rod Moyle 39 points.

Ball Winners: Daniel Bihun, Riley Allan, Joseph Hargreaves, Michael Webster, Peter Maddern, Craig Donoghue, Henry McInnes, Paul Judd, Ross Anderson.

NTPs – 2nd: Ross Anderson, 4th: Maurie Braden, 16th: Daniel Bihun, 18th: Stephen Smith.

9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Graham Whitehead 25 points. Runner Up: Sam Antonacci 22 points C/B.

Ball Winners: Dan Madden, John Walker.

Thursday, 5 February

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jill Halbwidl 20 points. Runner Up: Julie McInnes 19 points C/B.

18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Janette Collier 41 points. Runner Up: Liz Madden 38 points.

Ball Winners: Helen Reilly, Lef Lazarou, Dona Harper, Annie Wilson, Carolyn Sullivan.

NTPs - 4th: Lef Lazarou.

Saturday, 7 February

Men's 18 Hole Stroke Event

February Monthly Medal

A Grade Medal Winner: Christopher Martens. B Grade Medal Winner: Jack Dean.

A Grade Winner: Christopher Martens 65 nett C/B. A Grade Runner Up: Tim Leslie 65 nett.

B Grade Winner: Jack Dean 63 nett. B Grade Runner Up: Gary Walder 67 nett.

C Grade Winner: Marley Stevenson 63 nett. C Grade Runner Up: Raffaele Molinaro 66 nett.

Ball Winners: Beau Wheeler, Trevor Clark, Josh Owen, Simon McKay, Ashley Clayton, John Southwell, Craig Donoghue, Robert Holloway, Carl Stibilj, Geoffrey Webster, Hayden Sharp, Ray Hutton, Stephen Smith, Luca Campagna, Joe Antic, Paul Oats, Derek Hawksworth, Tim Tilbrook, Sam Antonacci, Nicholas Tilbrook, Marcus Angehrn, Josh Newton.

NTPs – 2nd: Greg Allan, 4th: Josh Newton, 7th: Ashley Clayton, 13th: Carl Stiblj, 16th: Ashley Clayton, 18th: Leo McCoy.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Michael Webster. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Greg Allan.

Birdies: Subway - Jason Perna, Brannan Duffy, Robert Holloway, Christopher Martens. Eagles: Michael Webster, Beau Wheeler.

Secret 6: Beau Wheeler. Raffle Winner: Martin Anania.

Women’s 18 Hole Stroke Event

Winner: Glenda Dodson 75 nett. Runner Up: Helen Reilly 76 nett.

NTPs – 2nd: Sue McCall, 4th: Helen Reilly.

Sunday, 8 February

Medley Competition

18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Beau Wheeler 37 points. Runner Up: Harry Vardon 33 points.

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Vaughn Godenzi 17 points. Runner Up: Hannah.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 9 February are as follows

Christine Ireland and Terry Wilson d Gabi Heywood and Joan Dyson 7/6, Elise Downes and Cheryle Beckley d Julie Sheahan and Nathan Reynolds 6/4.

Last Saturday, Joan Dyson played a shot from behind hoop nine and ran hoop ten, thus scoring a hoop-in-one.

On Wednesday morning, Terry Wilson defeated Pauline Bailey and Jed Hart 14/10 in a game of Ricochet croquet.

The Wednesday Twilight session was cancelled due to the predicted high temperature.

Play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday (Ricochet) and Saturday and 5.30pm on Wednesday for Twilight play.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANG PICKLEBALL

Round 10

Section: 1 - Bryan Wilson 57-35, Sean Ievenieks 52-36, Daryl Smith 43-43, Phil Densten 39-52, Brad Buss 35-60.

Section: 2 - Dameon Holmes 56-36, Brent Ibrom 53-39, Tracy Loyst 43-49, Neville Bell 32-60.

Section: 3 - Molly Booth 52-45, Geoff Allen 51-43, Aaron Freeman 46-49, Lou Bell 43-45, Jodie Ramage 42-52.

Section: 4 - Mick Patford 52-26, James Pursell 50-39, Patrick Oudin 47-37, Tim Dickinson 36-46, Peter Ablazej 23-60.

Section: 5 - Shelley Buss 60-47, Kate Meagher 57-50, Graeme Cripps 49-58, Georgia McGuffie 48-59.

Section: 6 - Kelly Clarkson 60-35, Pauline Benton 46-49, Bryan Gibson 44-51, Ken Gaudion 40-55.

Section: 7 - Harry Williams 56-28, Chris Jamieson 47-43, Amelie Booth 47-46, Jill Clayton 41-43, Jimi Pell 29-60.

Section: 8 - Jackie Gardner 49-34, Sammy Rogers 48-35, Bernadette Costantino 46-37, Rohan McAliece 23-60.

Section: 9 - Erin Matthews 57-46, Marg Newton 53-50, Jasmine Adams 53-50, Chino Cachola 43-60.

Ladder

Ievenieks, Sean 515/251; Pursell, James 515/436; Benton, Pauline 491/450; McGuffie, Georgia 487/477; Booth, Molly 473/496; Cripps, Graeme 410/360; Booth, Amelie 407/413; Gibson, Bryan 390/289; Freeman, Aaron 389/367; Gaudion, Ken 384/369; Ablazej, Peter 383/446; Holmes, Dameon 381/349; Clayton, Jill 380/343; Bell, Scott 376/393; Buss, Brad 371/390; Allen, Geoff 367/400; Ibrom, Brent 363/257; Newton, Marg 361/380; Bell, Lou 357/453; Phyland, Trish 355/333; Patford, Mick 329/320; Wilson, Bryan 325/225; Oudin, Patrick 321/324; Smith, Daryl 318/253; Reid, Nancy 314/356; Dickinson, Tim 305/339; Ramage, Jodie 295/297; Johnston, Steve 291/280; Costantino, Bernadette 281/262; Buss, Shelley 276/293; Densten, Phil 275/288; Loyst, Tracy 265/286; Meagher, Kate 262/289; Hill, Wilma 261/307; Jamieson, Chris 260/300; Gardner, Jackie 257/192; Matthews, Erin 250/377; Kazenwadel, Klaus 248/285; Reid, Michael 247/325; Pollard, Judith 246/209; Boyd, Noel 232/253; Robertson, Guy 199/180; Nguyen, Dao 177/260; Bell, Neville 170/283; Clarkson, Kelly 148/125; Robertson, Robyn 138/212; Chivers, Tyson 118/71; Webb, Brian 96/85; Simsen, Sue 85/116; Pell, Jimi 79/97; Reid, Jennifer 75/95; Williams, Harry 56/28; Wtwe, Win 55/42; Adams, Jasmine 53/50; Howse, Andrew 50/51; McAliece, Rohan 50/120; Rogers, Sammy 48/35; Cachola, Chino 43/60; Wachter, Jane 42/52; Bal, Sartaj 35/60.