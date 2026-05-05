This Sunday saw Wangaratta Rovers take on Lavington Panthers at home in drizzling wet conditions with the rain stop/starting all day.

Open

Wangaratta Rovers open women’s side created a memorable chapter in club history on Sunday, recording their first-ever victory over Lavington Panthers and officially bringing the Panthers’ winning streak, which stretched back to 2023, to an end.

The Rovers also welcomed first-time footballer Sarah Lavin to the side, with the former Gaelic footballer making a strong impression and adapting seamlessly to the AFL game across the contest.

Wangaratta Rovers set the tone early with strong intent at the contest and sharp ball movement, taking a handy advantage into quarter time.

Their pressure remained relentless through the second term, forcing Lavington into missed opportunities while Wangaratta continued to capitalise, heading into the main break with a 26-point lead.

Lavington mounted a challenge after half-time, dominating possession and closing the gap with a run of goals in the third quarter.

However, the Rovers held their nerve, responding with composure and teamwork before delivering a decisive final term that swung momentum firmly back in their favour.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 12.4 (76) defeated Lavington Panthers 6.18 (54).

Goals: Renea MacBain 6, Amy Collins 2, Ammy Thompson 2, Zoe Alexander, Lily Gibb.

Best players: Clare Usher, Amy Collins, Emma Gosbell, Sarah Lavin, Renea MacBain, Chloe Kungl.

Under 12s

Wangaratta Rovers under 12 girls faced a tough challenge on Sunday morning, going down to a polished Lavington Panthers outfit at WJ Findlay Oval.

The Panthers controlled much of the match from the outset, applying steady pressure and moving the ball well to build a strong lead across the first three quarters.

Despite the scoreboard pressure, the Rovers girls never dropped their heads and continued to compete hard in every contest.

Their effort was rewarded in the final term, with Wangaratta pushing forward and registering two points, lifting the energy around the ground and showing the benefits of their persistence and teamwork.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.2 (2) defeated by Lavington Panthers 11.12 (78).

Best players: Mia Lepoidevin, Aisha Donovan, Kaliah Billing, Aviana Gilberto, Elana Lesslie, Mya Lovelle.

Under 15s

Wangaratta Rovers under 15 girls were put under steady pressure on Sunday as they took on Lavington Panthers, with the visitors gradually extending their lead across four quarters.

The Rovers started with good intent in the opening term, matching Lavington early and hitting the scoreboard with a goal to sit just six points behind at quarter time.

However, the Panthers began to gain control through the middle of the match, creating repeat forward entries and capitalising on their chances to edge clear by half-time.

Despite strong defensive efforts and continued work around the contest, Wangaratta found scoring opportunities hard to come by as Lavington added goals in both the third and final quarters.

To the Rovers’ credit, their structure and effort never wavered, with players continuing to support one another and compete until the final siren.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 1.1 (7) defeated by Lavington Panthers 7.11 (53).

Goals: Bella Boulton.

Best players: Kirana O’Donnell, Tamicka Gaylard, Eva Morris, Jasmine Haack, Marli Goldsmith, Paige-Lee Dummett.

Under 18s

Wangaratta Rovers under 18 girls put in a courageous performance on Sunday morning, taking on Lavington Panthers with just 13 players available.

From the opening bounce, the Rovers were under pressure against a well-organised Panthers side which made the most of their numbers and pace.

Despite the early challenge on the scoreboard, Wangaratta’s players worked tirelessly to support one another, rotating through positions and battling hard at every contest.

The Rovers managed to break through during the middle stages of the match, registering a point in the second quarter and adding another three in the third as reward for their continued effort and commitment.

With no bench rotations and fatigue setting in late, the group continued to compete with outstanding resilience and teamwork right to the final siren.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.4 (4) defeated by Lavington Panthers 19.10 (124).

Best players: Lily Gibb, Amy Lowe, Bella Boulton, Elizabeth Healy, Erin Collins, Zierra Melbourne.

The Hawks’ season continues this weekend, with the under 18s side taking on Corowa Rutherglen at John Foord Oval on Sunday, while the other three squads take the bye.