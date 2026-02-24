The frontrunners for the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club’s senior aggregate tennis competition are coming to the fore as the season progresses.

Ryan Patterson continued his dominance in section one, coming in ahead of the pack with 24-13.

The middle of the group was contested, with Ashley Weston (20-19), Matt Curran (19-22) and Mark Brown (18-20) all there or there abouts, while Brian Scobie came in with 15-22.

In section two, Riley Minns was the main man, coming in four games clear of his competition with a handy score of 24-17.

Andrew Lindner wasn’t too far behind with his 20-21, but he managed to hold off Ben Kneebone and Mike Lairson, who couldn’t be split with 19-22 each.

Section three was taken out by Mandy Allen with her 21-13, ahead of Mason Scholes (19-17) and Andrew Cope (18-16).

Well in arrears was Thomas McDonald, who struggled valiantly but only managed 10-24.

Mick Cavallin saluted in section four, holding off staunch opposition to claim top spot with his 21-9.

Mark Gorman (17-13) battled it out for silver with Alan Busk (16-14), while Pat Flynn had a bit of a tough day, finishing with 6-24.

Finally, in section five, the laurels had to be shared between James Wilkinson and Des Steele.

The pair ended the day on identical scores of 21-15, sharing the podium.

Sartaj Bal came in with an extremely balanced 18-18, while Cate Geard rounded out the contest with 12-24.

Results

