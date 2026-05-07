The weather’s starting to get that bite in the air, more jumpers are out and about, and the promise of wintery rain and frosty mornings feels just around the corner - it’s safe to say we’re well and truly into the Ovens and King season.

This weekend, the league will launch into round seven and there are some enticing matches on the cards across local football and netball competitions.

One of the teams to watch this season is North Wangaratta’s A grade netball side, who are starting to turn it around after many years down the ladder.

While they are still chasing that elusive first win of the year, the Hawks are once again competitive, matching it with some of the best teams in the competition for large portions of games.

A grade coach Molly Pearce said the pieces were slowly coming together, with vibes still sky-high among the Hawks.

“There are lots of positives, and even though A grade hasn’t got the win on the board yet, it is holding the girls’ confidence high,” she said.

“We are obviously trying to strive and work for the win, but we’re coming within closer margins week after week, and we’ve gone up against some tough teams in Greta, Milawa and Tarra.

“We are taking a lot away from it and we’re building on it each week – we’re working hard trying to get there.

“Imogen Bradley is 15 years old and she’s a superstar.

“She takes everything on board, she’s unbelievably versatile in the midcourt, she’s just so strong to have, I’m really impressed with her.

“Hayley Cunningham is a very strong defender, she’s really hard to get around.

“Everybody’s really excited and really happy with how close we are getting.”

North Wangaratta hosts Goorambat this weekend, with A grade netball from 2pm.

Over on the footy field, it’s a grand final rematch between Bright and Greta, meeting for the first time since that fateful afternoon in September.

Reigning premiers Bright will be favoured to take this one, who have been able to cover for the offseason loss of star forward and centurion goalkicker Cooper Thomason.

Thomason’s younger brother Tyler has stepped into the role, having kicked 18 snags this year, well supported by Luke Quirk and Bernard Ruaro, with the Mountain Men kicking more than 100 points in all but two of their matches so far.

Greta has a key forward of their own in Harry Moran, who currently jointly leads the league with 30 off his boot.

No matter which way the scoreboard falls at the final siren, it’s sure to be a high-quality display of football from two top teams.

In other Ovens and King clashes, King Valley is at home to Bonnie Doon, Whorouly plays Benalla All Blacks, and Milawa welcome Tarrawingee.