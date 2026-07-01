Longer nights, colder days, and dry winds everywhere—winter in Victoria is here again. Some of us may have felt like there was a warmer start to winter this year, and surely, come mid-July, we’ll likely all be grateful for such a small reprieve! But regardless of what the thermometer reads, one brisk and unavoidable reality about winter in the Garden State is that our cars tend to fare just as poorly as we do.

Victorian drivers face several distinct challenges in the winter. Road conditions can be far more treacherous, and the weather tends to take a heavier toll on our vehicles. So if you’re anxious about driving in winter, it may help to be aware of some of the most common issues affecting your friends and neighbours. Here are some of the most common car problems reported by VIC drivers in winter.

Engine & Fluid Issues

Have you ever noticed how your check engine light always seems to start blinking without fail every June and July—well, you aren’t alone! One of the most widely reported winter headaches for drivers in Victoria is frequent engine and fluid issues.

Colder weather can affect many crucial fluids in your car, impacting your engine’s performance. Engine oil can thicken and block fuel filters, causing ignition problems and idling.

If your car struggles to accelerate in the cold, you may benefit from a comprehensive car service in Tullamarine. Your engine and inner mechanisms may need some TLC, and since there may be increased demand for parts repairs over the next few months, partnering with a metropolitan mechanic who is more likely to have spare parts on hand for major makes and models may help save you time and money.

Flat & Failing Car Batteries

You may notice that you sometimes have to crank your keys in the starter for a few more seconds in the winter. Well, you’re not imagining things—second only to general engine woes, battery issues are among the most common hiccups for drivers in the winter.

Colder temperatures can reduce a battery’s electrical output, requiring more energy to start each time. Pair a weaker battery with a struggling engine, and you increase the strain on your vehicle.

If your battery is over three years old or nearing its expiry, then the wintertime will usually bring out the worst in it and exacerbate developing issues. Consider getting your battery inspected if you’re worried, or, better yet, replace it if you’re due.

Lower Tyre Pressure & Wear

Does it sometimes feel like you have to turn a bit more vigorously in the winter, or like your car is just a bit more slippery on the road? Well, in most vehicles, cold weather also naturally causes a drop in tyre pressure.

Underinflated tyres just make driving harder; they are harder to control and are more prone to wear and tear. So not only is it harder to steer, but there is an increased likelihood of skidding, hydroplaning, or bursting your tyre in the winter.

Make a habit of checking your tyre pressure regularly during the winter, when you fuel up. You can stay on top of tyre pressure and keep a close eye on when you may need a tyre replacement.

Worn Wiper Blades & Reduced Visibility

One of the biggest hurdles to driving in Victorian winters is reduced visibility. Steady fog and rain, streaky windscreens, and pesky condensation can make it a constant challenge to see the road clearly while driving.

Similarly, these conditions can make dirty windscreen interiors more noticeable, further reducing visibility. Headlight glare can be worse, making driving at night far more difficult and dangerous.

Your wiper blades will likely be working overtime throughout the winter. Be sure they are cut out for the extra work and replace them if they seem worn down or squeaky… they aren’t doing you any favours, otherwise.

Damaged Windscreens

Your windscreen is more susceptible to damage in winter and will most likely fog or freeze over due to changes in ambient temperature. Sudden drops in temperature can weaken glass, and existing cracks may even widen under the added strain.

So, as annoying as the frost on your windscreen is in the early mornings, there is a very good reason you do not pour hot water over it to thaw it faster: it can shatter! Visibility is already hard enough while driving in the cold, and a damaged or compromised windscreen is only asking for trouble.

Keep a close eye on your windscreen for any new signs of damage that may pop up over the next few months. If you see anything getting worse, then consider repairing it before a replacement is your only option.

Regional Winter Woes

Winter in Victoria is ideal for skiing and other recreational activities in the snowy alpine regions. But for drivers navigating the more mountainous, colder regions of the state, there are some even more extreme problems that can occur.

Extreme cold can cause freezing conditions, and car fluids, including diesel fuel, can freeze. Vehicle lockouts are common in older cars, too, since metal components can be affected by the cold.

Unprepared motorists may also suffer from broken wheel chains and ice damage to their tyres. If you’re planning on driving to the coldest areas in Victoria this winter, be sure to prepare and drive as safely as possible.

Stay Safe on Victorian Roads This Winter

While winter can be tough on both drivers and their vehicles, it doesn’t mean you can’t keep moving. After all, the best way to enjoy everything a Victorian winter has to offer is from behind the wheel of a safe and reliable vehicle!

A little preventative maintenance can go a long way—literally! By staying on top of servicing, checking your tyres and battery, and addressing small issues before they become major problems, you can reduce the risk of breakdowns and keep your car running smoothly throughout the colder months.

And before you know it, winter will be gone, and it’ll be time once again for smooth, summer road trips.