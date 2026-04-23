Deciding whether or not to donate isn’t always black and white. Sometimes the choice comes down to how you donate, and what kind of giving makes the most sense for you and your situation. Whether you want to donate because you care about an issue and want to support great organisations working in that space, or because you’ve felt inspired to give after a crisis has occurred, there are benefits to both one-off and regular gifts.

Urgency tends to inspire one-off gifts. Many of these gifts are reactionary - they’re in response to something that’s happened recently. Whether that be a natural disaster, an ask from a favourite organisation, or something that’s touched you deeply. One-off gifts are also great for donors who want to help whenever they can, but know that they can’t commit to a monthly donation.

Monthly gifts create stability for nonprofits of all sizes. While small donations can really add up, when people know that they can count on your donation each month, they can budget for your gifts and plan their programs more effectively. On the donor side of things, monthly donations can become habit-building and are a great choice for anyone who wants to support an organisation they love year-round.

Today, we’ll compare one-off donations vs regular donations.

Why How You Give Matters as Much as What You Give

It’s important to encourage regular donations to charity because whilst any amount of money given to charity is valuable, regular donations can help charities to have more predictable incomes. This means they can spend less time fundraising and scrambling for donations, and more time on actually supporting their cause. It also means charities can spend more time planning for the future instead of spending as they receive donations.

Overall, donation frequency can impact how charities spend money. If more people donated regularly, charities could run more consistent programs that are based on longer timeframes. The point isn't to judge those who donate less often; they're driven by other factors. Some people like to act fast on things that seem urgent to them. Others prefer to donate monthly and support organisations in a long-term capacity. Donating is a very personal choice.

Understanding One-Off Donations

A one-off donation is a donation made to a charity or cause that is not regularly scheduled or committed to giving on a recurring basis. Usually considered the simplest form of donation, these gifts are easy to donate and can typically occur whenever someone feels motivated to take action immediately.

Many first-time donors will give as a one-off donation. Whether it be seeing something on the news, watching an urgent appeal or seeing a campaign that goes viral. There are many cases where Australians donate as a one-off. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Australians have shown their support through donating as a one-off. Whether sending care packages or giving money, donations flooded into Ukrainian organisations.

One-off donations can be very effective as they allow donors to give at the times that work for them. You never know when someone may see your organisation on social media or hear about you on the news. If you have a strong call to action they will be more likely to donate. Another great thing about one-off donations is that they can help your organisation gain lots of funds over a short period of time. This is perfect to receive a large number of donations in times of urgency.

Because they are less predictable than recurring donations, one-off donations can be difficult for charities to count on. If a charity comes to rely on one-off donations to fund their programmes, there will likely be times where those programmes go unfunded because there weren’t many opportunities for donors to give that month.

Understanding Regular (Recurring) Donations

Regular giving, also known as recurring gifts or monthly donations, is a type of donation that is paid automatically by the donor on a regular basis. This can be monthly, quarterly, annually or another interval depending on the donor's preference. Recurring donations are set up to continue until the donor instructs the organisation to pause or cancel the gift. The concept of regular giving allows donors to give smaller amounts of money throughout the year instead of one large donation.

Unlike the peaks and valleys of one-time giving, regular donations offer charities a consistent flow of funds, helping them spread resources throughout the year and enabling better program planning, budgeting, and long-term project investments, freeing them from a focus on short-term demands. Regular donations commonly underpin fundamental operations, like providing aid on the streets, supporting hospital programs, and delivering emergency relief.

One potential advantage of regular giving is that it can provide more support in the long term than one-off gifts. Regular donations can really help organisations to tackle the root cause of a problem rather than just providing short-term relief.

One-Off vs Regular Giving: Key Differences

Instead of thinking about one type of giving as better than the other, it can be helpful to see how they each serve a different purpose. Both play an important role in supporting charities, just in different ways.

Which Option Is Right for You?

The optimal method for giving depends on your individual finances, your core values, and what you're comfortable sustaining over time. Many donors find that regular giving is the best way to enable community collaboration. Some prefer to donate only when their budget allows, contributing when they have extra money at the end of the month.

Think about your budget and lifestyle. If you have an irregular income or like to keep your money options open, you might prefer to give as you can. But if you can comfortably afford it, setting up a regular gift is a simple way to make your donations without having to think about it month after month.

You might also consider your personal values. Do you like to support the causes that you care about by investing in them long-term? Or would you rather donate in response to certain issues or emergencies that matter to you? Again, there’s nothing wrong with either method.

You don’t have to commit to one or the other, either. A lot of donors combine the two methods: setting up a small, manageable regular donation while giving extras when emergencies arise or specific campaigns catch their eye.

How Small Contributions Create Big Change Over Time

Regular donations are powerful because individually they may seem small, but combined together become incredibly mighty. When thousands of people come together to donate little and often, charities are given the ability to fundraise effectively, respond and recover, and provide longer-term support.

We like to think that consistent donations, over a long period of time, trump large donations. It’s funding they can predict and rely on. Funding that means they can commit to providing ongoing support, hire expert staff and knowledgeably respond when needed most.

Instead of being reactive to the ebbs and flows of donations, charities can be proactive with communities who depend on them. This has been critically important during times of crisis and disaster. Recovery can take years, sometimes those affected by crises such as bushfire victims are left behind for months down the track once the headlines have disappeared. And often, these are the people who haven’t had the support of governments when they needed it.

With more certain funds, charities have the flexibility to provide long-term recovery initiatives, rather than short-term band-aid solutions. They can fundraise for emergencies without neglecting the rest of their cause. So those small monthly donations could be going towards helping communities recover, prepare and rebuild.

Finding a Giving Style That Feels Sustainable

There is no single right way to give. If you’re feeling stretched thin or concerned about what you can afford to give, donate what you feel most comfortable giving. You can give on a case-by-case basis, make regular donations, or a little bit of both.

Your individual style of giving is less important than finding what works for you and will continue to feel realistic moving forward. However you choose to give, your donations help make incredible things happen.

Long-term support happens when you find causes you love and engage with them in a way that doesn’t feel forced. Find a way to give that you can sustain.