Adelaide Soccio Greenaway will portray the god Amour in Lyster Opera's upcoming production of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s timeless masterpiece Orphée et Eurydice (Orpheus and Eurydice) at Milawa Hall on Saturday, 21 February at 2pm.

This elegant and emotionally charged opera tells the enduring fable of Orpheus, who descends into the underworld to reclaim his beloved Eurydice.

Along the way, he confronts the terrifying Furies of Hell and the radiant Blessed Spirits of Elysium, in one of opera’s most moving journeys from darkness to light.

Adelaide said her character acts as a divine catalyst that sees humans and emotions as a source of entertainment.

“Amour grants Orphèe permission to enter Hades and rescue Eurydice but with some strict conditions and even gifts him a magical lyre to aid in his quest,” she said.

Adelaide said she loves to read and find out all she can about the main story to understand her character and their motivation.

"Everyone is very familiar with this heroic drama, there are so many retellings, very recent ones too - Hadestown comes to mind," she said.

"I see Amour as loving the idea of love but because she is a god she can only witness it, not feel it for herself; so it's an interesting game or experiment, ultimately she wants love to win but wants to know how much love can push a human to their very limits - just for a bit fun.

"Amour is bringing hope to Orphèe, he is willing to be 'played' with by a god if it gives him the slightest chance to bring back his soulmate."

Adelaide said she sees herself in her character’s playful nature.

“I love to joke around - but I also can be quite the opposite as my career and also being a parent and aunt requires me to be knowledgeable and a leader that guides others,” she said.

Adelaide said rehearsals are always a great time doing what she love alongside others who share her passion.

"I love performing with Lyster Opera, the productions are always extremely high quality," she said.

"I love working with performers at different places in their opera journey - I absorb it all and learn so much by being a part of it.

"I have wanted to play the role of Amour since I was part of the ensemble for this opera back in 2018 with BK Opera.

"I just felt the character would be wonderful to play and her music is beautiful and such a contrast to the main musical motif.

"Orphèe is so sombre when she first meets him and I feel like my arias are like pep talks - brightening the mood and as a bit of relief for Orphèe as well as the audience before the drama comes back."

Originally from Shepparton, Adelaide is well acquainted with the North East.

After moving to Melbourne for university and her career in the tech industry, she takes as many opportunities as possible to visit her parents in her hometown.

“I have always loved singing and somehow through amazing connections and taking opportunities, which I'm so grateful for, I have been able to pursue my love for the operatic/classical technique,” she said.

“I have had some amazing teachers along the way and I'm forever thankful and continue to see myself as a lifelong student of the art of opera.

"I have been fortunate to be performing in operas for 10 years - and have had so many wonderful experiences.

"Prior to that I did a few musicals - before I caught the opera bug."

Adelaide encourages anyone and everyone to come along.

“The opera is actually only 90 mins or so which is unusual for opera, Gluck kept it snappy,” she said.

“We have a chamber orchestra accompanying us which is a first for our company.

“Coupled with the glorious music/singing we have costumes, sets and lighting - so for a little while you can escape and immerse yourself in another world - through sound and storytelling.

“Lyster Opera is a company committed to bringing affordable, professional standard opera to regional Victoria.”

This performance is sung in French with English subtitles, directed by Jamie Moffat, musical direction by Pamela Christie, sets by Blair Parkinson, and costumes by Maddy Connellan.

Tickets are available from lysteropera.com.au or by calling 0410 890 388.