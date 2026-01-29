The community is invited to celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery.

The gallery is hosting Wadawurrung artist Kait James solo exhibition, Kait James: Red Flags, in Gallery 1, along with Colour of Puddles, which features new and existing work by Canberra based artists Kate Vassallo and James Lieutenant, and Wollongong based textile artist Boni Cairncross, in Gallery 2.

Since 2018, Kait James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products, taking mass-produced and culturally insensitive commercial objects, colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’ and in an act of subversion, embroidering into them, embedding language and imagery to forge new narratives linked to contemporary political campaigns and debates.

Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant and Kate Vassallo have been working together since 2011.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work.

Colour remains central to each artist’s approach, and Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle.

Hear Kait James in conversation with Red Flags exhibition curator Aaron Bradbrook on Friday, 30 January at 5pm, before both exhibitions are officially opened at 5.30pm, with all welcome to attend.

Participating artists in Colour of Puddles will speak about their work on Saturday, 31 January at 11am in Gallery 2, and it is open to the public.

The opening celebration is free to attend but bookings would be appreciated for catering purposes by visiting wangarattaartgallery.com.au.

*

What's on in brief

Kids workshop at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Join Wadawurrung artist Kait James for a mini flag making workshop inspired by her exhibition Kait James: Red Flags, at the Wangaratta Art Gallery on Saturday, 31 January from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Kids will create their own mini flag embellished with unique messages they can take home.

Suitable for ages 6-plus, all materials will be supplied (children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult).

Bookings for participants (adults don't need to book) can be made by visiting wangarattaartgallery.com.au/Programs/Kids-Workshop-Mini-Flags-with-Kait-James.

*

Sacred Ground exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

A joint exhibition by North East Victorian artists Linda Buller and Sheree Ridley is being held at the Art Gallery on Ovens in the laneway off Murphy Street.

Sacred Ground recognises the different ways both artists' abstract works arise from a deep respect for the inner and outer landscapes we inhabit.

For Sheree, this sacredness is found in the land itself – in soil, stone, memory and earth tones - while for Linda, it emerges as an inner terrain expressed through vibrant, decorative abstraction.

See the exhibition on Friday and Monday from 10am to 4pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

*

Youth Art Exhibition at the Wangaratta Library

The Rural City of Wangaratta's annual Youth Art Exhibition is being held at Wangaratta Library in the Bainz Gallery.

Coordinated by Wangaratta Youth, the exhibition showcases the creative work of talented 12 to 25-year-olds from the district, with a wide variety of styles and mediums on display.

A 'people's choice' voting box allows patrons to have their say on their favourite artworks, with the winner to be announced at the end of January when the exhibition closes.

*

Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*

Drawn with Paint by Pamela Florance

Drawn with Paint brings together a selection of work by Wangaratta based artist Pamela Florance made over the past two decades of her 50-year practice.

Working primarily in acrylic on canvas or paper, Florance describes her work as drawing with paint – a process of mark making using wrist and hand movements to capture the beauty in the everyday.

It can be seen in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre foyer gallery until 12 March.

*