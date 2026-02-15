Four arts initiatives in the North East Victorian region are among 13 recipients of grants through the latest round of the State Government's Small Regional Presenters Program.

The program helps to attract high quality artists to regional venues while building local skills and growing creative talent.

King Valley Arts Presents will receive $11,914 for a season of three live performances in local community halls, alternating with Film Club bi-monthly offerings.

Indigo Shire Council will receive $15,000 towards it ARTventurers Program, to present four diverse performances for young people across Indigo Shire’s most geographically isolated communities.

Eildon Events Inc, in partnership with the Eildon Bowls Club, has received $3241 to welcome the award-winning musical comedy duo David Cosma and Charles Jenkins to town to present their Australiana show.

Across the Arts Yarrawonga-Mulwala will receive $2800 towards an expanded program of artistic shows for the community.

The Small Regional Presenters program is a Victorian Government initiative delivered by Regional Arts Victoria.

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said programs like Small Regional Presenters ensure regional communities have access to high-quality performances and experiences close to home.

“These grants empower local presenters to bring music, theatre, and cultural events to life, strengthening community connections and celebrating the diversity of our creative talent," he said.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said creative events bring people from all walks of life together.

"They can also attract tourism and provide a boost to local businesses,” Ms Symes said.

“We are proud to back Indigo Shire Council and King Valley Arts, which work hard to bring us events and experiences that make the region such a great place to call home.”