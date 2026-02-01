The community is invited to come and celebrate the official launch of the 2026 theatre season at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) on Wednesday, 4 February, kicking off at 5.30pm.

The 2026 program showcases a diverse and vibrant selection of performances, from live music and laughter, to thrilling circus and storytelling, and all those who attend the free event will get to enjoy exclusive show previews, ticket giveaways, a special performance on stage and some fun roving entertainment in the foyer.

They will also be among the first to receive the 2026 season brochure, giving them the opportunity to secure their seats to all the popular shows at the box office on the night.

The WPACC team said it has curated a program offering enriching and memorable experiences; the new season reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional performing arts to the Rural City of Wangaratta.

Venue manager Tanya Camplin said she is excited about the year ahead.

“We can’t wait to launch our 2026 season and share a year bursting with energy, creativity and unforgettable live moments," she said.

"Our team has poured passion into building a program packed with music, drama, comedy, contemporary circus, dance and powerful storytelling — a lineup designed to excite, inspire and surprise.

"Come join us and feel the buzz of what’s ahead.”

As part of the evening’s proceedings, WPACC will also introduce and welcome its new café and catering services operator, Adam Pizzini, who will commence operations at the venue from February.

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter in WPACC’s hospitality offerings, enhancing the overall experience for theatre patrons, conference delegates, and visitors in a refreshed space.

This year will also see the return of Steinway on Stage, presenting intimate twilight concerts featuring Wangaratta’s magnificent Steinway Grand Piano.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said each year, the WPACC offers a variety of shows that resonate with the community.

"These performances not only entertain but also support meaningful connections and engagement," Cr Grant said.

"I invite everyone to join us for an evening celebrating the arts and uniting our community in the appreciation of creativity."

The WPACC season launch will be held on Wednesday, 4 February, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm, with official proceedings in the Alpine MDF Theatre followed by light refreshments in the foyer.

Entry is free with no RSVP required.