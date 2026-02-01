Wangaratta Art Gallery has received funding through national art investment body Creative Australia for its upcoming exhibition, Affording Truth; a collaborative project involving three regional galleries.

Wagga Wagga Art Gallery in New South Wales and City of Moreton Bay Galleries in Queensland have joined forces with the Wangaratta Art Gallery to curate and present this important exhibition, which will open in Wangaratta in March, before touring to the other galleries later in the year.

The project received $59,382 in funding support from the Australian Government through Creative Australia.

The exhibition features work by 14 artists exploring how we perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

Perceived, false or hidden, affordances are everywhere and key to how humans navigate the world.

Fuelled by the rapid integration of digital networked systems and hardware, social media, algorithms and artificial intelligence, truth has become relative, contested and ambiguous.

Facts once deemed indisputable are now questioned and open to manipulation in social, political and digital worlds through the creation and widespread distribution of unfiltered content, artifice, fake news, disinformation, and confected realities.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by artists who interrogate this increasingly muddy space including Alison Alder (NSW), Robert Andrew (QLD), Lorraine Connelly-Northey (NSW), Lauren Dunn (VIC), Honor Freeman (SA), Tyza Hart (QLD), Daniel McKewen (QLD), Juanita McLauchlan (NSW), Raquel Ormella (ACT), Baden Pailthorpe (ACT), Ryan Presley (QLD), Alex Seton (NSW), Scotty So (VIC) and Esther Stewart (VIC).

It will include work held in the Wangaratta Art Gallery collection by Lorraine Connelly-Northey, and two works on loan from the City of Moreton Bay collection by significant First Nations artist’s Robert Andrew and Ryan Presley.

Wangaratta Art Gallery director Rachel Arndt said the gallery was thrilled to receive federal funding for this important and timely exhibition.

"Affording Truth examines how artist's use affordances to shape experience, influence behaviour, and challenge assumptions, revealing alternative truths and disrupting dominant narratives," she said.

"These are universally relevant themes and it’s important that this exhibition is a collaboration between three regional partners for regional audiences.

"The exhibition will bring together significant works from our collections and travel to each partner gallery in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland over the next 12 months, ensuring broad access for regional communities and visitors to those regions alike.”

Affording Truth opens on 28 March at Wangaratta Art Gallery and will travel to Wagga Wagga in August, and then Redcliffe in Queensland in November, 2026.