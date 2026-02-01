Intermezzo Café is set to reopen at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) from Monday, 2 February.

Hospitality operator Adam Pizzini is leading the venue’s refreshed seven-day café offering, along with show night dining, bar service, conference and event catering.

WPACC venue manager Tanya Camplin said the new café marks an energising step forward for the venue.

“Adam brings a strong vision and a passion for quality hospitality," she said.

"This partnership further strengthens WPACC’s position as a leading arts and events destination in the region.

"We’re looking forward to offering patrons a warm, inviting hospitality experience as we head into a huge 2026 season.”

WPACC enjoyed a standout year in 2025, staging 95 performances and hosting 160 conferences and events, selling more than 28,000 tickets and welcoming over 110,000 visitors.

Building on this success, the venue looks forward to the reopening of its new café and catering operation, perfectly timed to coincide with the launch of the 2026 theatre season on Wednesday, 4 February.

The Rural City of Wangaratta thanked the community for its support during the brief transition period and looks forward to welcoming patrons back to enjoy refreshed hospitality services.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors and bring a fresh new café and catering experience to WPACC," said Adam Pizzini.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring our passion for hospitality to theatre audiences, conference delegates, and the local community.”