A major new First Nations public artwork is expected to transform the Wangaratta Railway Station underpass, with work commencing on Monday, 23 February.

Curated and produced by Melbourne-based public art and placemaking studio Juddy Roller, the large-scale mural will be created by Yorta Yorta artist Tommy Day, reimagining the underpass as a vibrant, immersive and welcoming gateway into the city.

Tommy will be assisted by internationally recognised portrait artist Adnate, supporting the installation process.

The immersive artwork titled Mirring Leerpeen (Country’s Song), draws inspiration from the colours, rhythms and landscapes of Country, responding to themes of stations, travel and local history.

The artwork builds on recent federal and state government investment in the Wangaratta Railway Station precinct and is expected to be completed by 27 February.