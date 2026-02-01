The artistic talents of North East Victorian senior Art and Design students are celebrated as part of the annual SHOWCASE exhibition being held at the Pop-Up Benalla Art Gallery.

The exhibition provides students from across the region, including students from Galen Catholic College and Cathedral College Wangaratta, the opportunity for artistic recognition in a public art space.

It highlights the creativity and diverse talents of young and emerging artists within the community.

Visitors can gain insights into the passions and concerns of the emerging generation while upcoming students can see how their peers have responded to, and developed, curriculum requirements.

Participating schools are Benalla P-12 College, Cathedral College Wangaratta, Euroa Secondary College, FCJ College Benalla, Galen Catholic College and Sacred Heart College, Yarrawonga.

This year’s SHOWCASE presents works of art exploring personal, political and environmental concerns.

Looking at where they are now and where we could be in the future, these young artists have focussed on emotions, identity, memories, dreams and self-expression; the state of the natural environment and our place within it; our use of technology and its impact; and possible or alternate realities.

This exhibition showcases creative processes, imaginative ideas and skillful use of materials across a range of media.

The Benalla Art Gallery says it also demonstrates its continuing, strong commitment to contemporary art and arts education.

Gallery director Eric Nash said the exhibition “was always a highlight of the gallery’s annual program, with young artists of our region presenting a diverse array of thought-provoking and technically accomplished works.”

SHOWCASE can be seen at the pop-up gallery located at 75 Bridge Street East in Benalla until 8 March.