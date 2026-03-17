After thrilling audiences nationwide with sold-out performances and standing ovations, Shake Rattle ‘n’ Roll – The Happy Days Tour returns by overwhelming demand.

The cast are bringing their glittering explosion of music, dance and retro razzle-dazzle to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 2 May at 7.30pm.

It’s a full-blown stage spectacular, with dazzling choreography by Aric Yegudkin (Dancing With The Stars), starring 12 powerhouse vocalists, sizzling international ballroom champions, hundreds of jaw-dropping costumes, breathtaking visuals and a heart-pounding soundscape that will have everyone dancing in their seat.

Sing along to the biggest hits that defined an era—from Elvis, Bobby Darin, Sam Cooke, Johnny O’Keefe, Frankie Valli, Cliff Richard, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Connie Francis, the iconic sounds of Grease, and so many more in this non-stop, feel-good celebration of 50s and 60s rock ‘n’ roll.

Critics have described the show as highly entertaining and thrilling, with slick choreography and electrifying dancing and costumes.

It’s a fun-for-all-ages, all-singing, all-dancing, two-hour joyride through the jukebox glory days of yesteryear.

Enjoy rock 'n' roll like you've never seen it before as part of this ultimate, family-friendly party show suiting all ages, from children, through to those who remember when Johnny O’Keefe topped the charts.

Dust off the blue suede shoes, dress in your vintage best, and get ready to be razzle-dazzled by Australia's ultimate rock ‘n’ roll party.

Tickets are available now by visiting wpacc.com.au or at the box office.

*

What's On in brief

Wangaratta Players present WROL (Without Rule of Law)

Following its sold-out opening night, the Wangaratta Players production WROL (Without Rule of Law) continues at the Stage Door theatre in Evans Street on Friday, 20 March from 7pm.

Featuring an all-youth cast, it tells the story of a world where the rule of law may collapse at any time, and a group of fiercely prepared youth, convinced that the world won’t be able to protect them, must train for survival and leadership, while navigating individual identities, friendships, fears and what it means to grow up in uncertain times.

Written by Michaela Jeffery and directed by Bec Carta and Abbie Hough, tickets are available at humanitix.com/wrol-without-rule-of-law.

*

Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow

The lineup has been announced for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow which will visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday, 28 May at 8pm.

Hitting the road and bringing the laughs to Wangaratta this year will be host Justin Hamilton, with Alexandra Hudson, Nick Schullter, Rowan Thambar and Scout Boxhall.

Experience the fun of Australia’s largest comedy festival in our own backyard, with tickets available now at wpacc.com.au.

*

Spot comes to the stage for family fun

Based on the books by Eric Hill, Spot - one of the most loved dogs in the world - will come to life on stage at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday, 20 March at 10am and 6pm.

Spot and his friends are off on a new adventure to visit Spot’s Dad on the farm and meet the farm animals, but when they arrive, all the animals are lost, and they might need help for the audience to find them.

Spot is a fun show for the whole family, with puppetry, songs and puzzles for children from 18 months and up, and their adults, and tickets are available at wpacc.com.au.

*

Carp fishing and platypus conservation in Apex Park

River Guardians Day, a free, family-friendly event celebrating local waterway conservation and native wildlife with a focus on platypus protection and hands-on environmental learning, is coming to Apex Park on Friday, 27 March from 4pm to 7pm.

A highlight of the day is the carp fishing competition, giving participants the chance to win great prizes presented by local fishing guru, Robbie Alexander.

The Arthur Rylah Institute will also attend to share insights from the statewide PlatyPatch project, which restores habitat and improves waterway health for platypus and other native species, focusing on the lower Ovens River and Three Mile Creek in Wangaratta.

Part of the Rural City of Wangaratta March into Sustainability activity series, bookings are essential by visiting www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/River-Guardians-Day.

*

March into Sustainability veggies and seeds

A veggie patch planning workshop will be held at the Wangaratta Community Garden on Saturday, 28 March from 10am to 12pm.

The free practical workshop is for anyone wanting to start a veggie patch, covering everything you need to get growing, with bookings required at events.humanitix.com/veggie-patch-planning.

A Marvellous Mud – Seed Bomb workshop for kids aged 5 to 18 years will be held on the same day in the garden from 2pm to 3.30pm, with bookings at wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/Marvellous-Mud.

Supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, view the full March into Sustainability 2026 program at wangaratta.vic.gov.au/MarchIntoSustainability.

*