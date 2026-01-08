Julian Clavijo’s striking mural 'Dawn of Gratitude’ on the Parfitt Road building of North East Water’s water treatment plant has been nominated for Street Art Cities’ Best Mural of the World competition.

The Instagram audience of Street Art Cities select their favourite murals in the world monthly, and the top three from each month go into the running for the yearly Best Mural in the World competition.

Julian said the nomination was a complete surprise.

“I had no idea the nomination was happening,” he said.

“I feel incredibly humbled and deeply grateful to be included among such an extraordinary collection of murals from around the world.

“To be recognised alongside artists I admire on a global stage is truly an honour.”

The large-scale mural of a child on the banks of the Ovens River was commissioned by North East Water in November 2024.

Julian said murals are painted for the people.

“For me, the greatest reward is seeing the work embraced and loved by locals and visitors alike,” he said.

“The response in Wangaratta has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s incredibly meaningful to now see that appreciation extend to the international community as well.”

Julian said not only is this nomination a wonderful opportunity for him as an artist, but also for Wangaratta - placing the town on the world map with recognition for one of the “best murals in the world”.

“It is also a powerful example of the vision shown by North East Water, who initiated and funded the project,” he said.

“Their support demonstrates to regional and local governments, companies, and corporations that investing in art can deliver long lasting benefits to communities, local economies, and even their own businesses.

“The global nomination of this mural is a testament to that impact, and one that will continue to ripple for years to come.”

“I’d like to invite everyone to vote and let’s see what happens.”

In addition, Melbourne is one of 25 cities world-wide nominated for Street Art City of 2025.

You can cast your vote at https://streetartcities.com/awards/2025 before 3pm on 31 January.