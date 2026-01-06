The Wangaratta Farmers’ Market is set to return this Saturday, bringing fresh local produce and handmade goods to the community.

As an accredited Victorian Farmers Market Association market, stallholders are selling products they’ve grown, sourced or made themselves.

This month's market will showcase a wide range of vendors, including but not limited to - fresh local produce, fresh bread, gluten free treats, meats and cheese, sweet treats, jams, honey, sauces and many handcraft products.

There are even treats for dogs, as well as treat for people with coffee and a barbecue on site.

Market coordinator, Chloe Brown, said shopping local and eating fresh produce is a great way to start the new year and kick off some excellent habits.

"Our vendors provide the freshest produce which is at its ripest for both flavour and nutrients," she said.

"This in turn kicks off everyone's year with a boost of energy levels and improved immunity.

"Shopping local also keeps money flowing through the community and increases connections with our stallholders who have amazing stories to tell about their business and their produce/products."

Held on the grounds of Holy Trinity Cathedral, the market runs on the second Saturday of every month from 8am to 12pm.

Chloe said having a regular farmers market is important for the community because it allows consumers and producers to connect for transparent communications and people can understand where their food is coming from.

"Our regular monthly markets give our stallholders the opportunity to showcase fresh, seasonal produce and products which allows the community to reap the benefits of better quality and better taste," she said.

Each monthly farmers market showcases a range of stallholders which can be different from month to month.

"We are always on in any weather conditions so you can count on fresh produce and locally made products regularly," Chloe said.

"We look forward to a great year of supporting our local community.

"For more information we are on both Facebook and Instagram and provide regular updates including which stallholders will be attending each market.

"We are also always taking applications for local stallholders via our website."

This Saturday is a great opportunity to support local farmers and artisans while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.

Chloe said they are encouraging locals to come along and discover the best of what the region has to offer.

"We would encourage anyone to come along to the farmers market, there is something there for everyone - including breakfast and a coffee."

Those interested in joining as a stallholder or volunteering can find more information at https://wangarattafarmersmarket.com.au/ or by emailing wangarattafarmersmarket@gmail.com or calling 0412 563 467.

*

What's on in brief

Wangaratta Community Market on Sunday

The first Wangaratta Community Market for the year will be held this Sunday, 11 January at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, including handcrafted items, plants, food stalls, and more.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Final week of Pleats of Matter exhibition

This weekend is the final opportunity to view Melbourne based artist Kate V M Sylvester’s exhibition ‘Pleats of Matter’ in Gallery 2 at the Wangaratta Art Gallery.

The exhibition, an immersive installation made from deconstructed, recycled t-shirts, meticulously unthreaded by hand to reveal the mass and structure of the jersey weave, closes on Sunday, 11 January.

*

Overland exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

The first solo hometown exhibition of nationally acclaimed, Wangaratta-born artist Matthew Harris, is being presented at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 18 January.

The Melbourne-based artist creates thought-provoking works in painting and sculpture that critically examine social power structures and historical narratives.

His exhibition, Overland unpacks the lasting impact of colonisation on the Wangaratta region and its First Peoples, in a new series of paintings informed by historical documents, alongside textile sculpture With a Warm Embrace, 2023; part of the Wangaratta Art Gallery collection.

*

Drawn with Paint at WPACC Foyer Gallery

Wangaratta artist Pamela Florance’s exhibition Drawn with Paint is on display in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 12 March.

The exhibition brings together a selection of works created over the past two decades of Pamela’s remarkable 50-year practice.

*

Cirque Nouvelle coming to WPACC

Cameo Rascale Entertainment will present Cirque Nouvelle, a new evolution of circus, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Tuesday, 20 January at 6pm.

After sellout shows in 2024 the internationally acclaimed all-star cast of circus performers have combined their acrobatic, juggling, aerial and balancing talents together to create a show like no other, exploring the how circus has changed from the classic Big Top to headlining in state-of-the-art theatres.

With extravagant technology, lighting and costuming it's sure to captivate the whole family and tickets are available now at wpacc.com.au.

*

Inclusive drumming sessions

Join in The Rural City of Wangaratta and In the Groove's free accessible drumming sessions for people of all abilities in King George Gardens on Tuesday, 13 January from 10am - 11am.

For more information, contact recreation@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*

Wangaratta Kennel club dog walk

The Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club conducts a monthly Happy Dogs Walk to promote and encourage dogs to be involved with social and group interaction with furry friends in public places.

The club invites all dog owners to join others for a leisurely 3-4km walk through parklands, beside creeks and river, along gentle pathways and footpaths, for no more than one hour duration.

The next walk will be held on Sunday, 25 January leaving at 9.30am from the Wangaratta Kennel Club grounds for a walk along the Ovens River pathways, more information is available by calling Ron on 0417 644 877 or Kevin on 0418 221 260.

*

WPACC 2026 Season Launch

The community is invited to join the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre (WPACC) team on Wednesday, 4 February from 5.30pm - 7pm as they unveil a vibrant new season featuring a diverse range of performances, from music and drama to comedy, dance, contemporary circus, and exceptional Australian storytelling.

As part of the evening’s celebrations, WPACC will also introduce and formally welcome their new café and catering services operator, Adam Pizzini, who will be providing refreshed hospitality services at the venue from February.

Official proceedings in the Alpine MDF Theatre followed by finger food &and light refreshments in the foyer, free entry, no RSVP required.

*