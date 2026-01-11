The Wangaratta community is encouraged to vote for local writer Layla Ramsay, a 20 year old university student, whose deeply personal writing has earned her a place in the international Hashtag Kalakar Creative Writing and Poetry Competition.

Layla, a third year creative writing student at Deakin University, was selected from a large pool of Australian and international entrants after submitting her work to the competition earlier this year.

Her piece, titled 'The Silence Between Each Heartbeat', resonated strongly with judges and readers alike, progressing her to the public voting stage of the competition.

Layla said she applied on a whim.

"I remember coming across the advertisement for the Hashtag Kalakar Creative Writing and Poetry Competition on my social media feed," she said.

"I was unsure at first whether or not I should enter, but before I knew it, I was submitting my entry form.

"The thing about being a writer in a small town is that you don’t expect opportunities like these, nor do you expect the news months later that your writing has reached global interest."

Growing up in Wangaratta, Layla discovered her love for writing in primary school and has continued developing her craft ever since.

“To most people, something like this might seem small,” she said.

“But to a young regional writer, recognition is everything.

"It doesn’t always mean praise, but rather creative validation.”

Layla’s writing focuses on themes of pain, resilience, healing and self acceptance.

She said her work is often drawn from lived experience and emotional reflection, with the goal of helping others feel less alone.

“I write to communicate that it’s okay to not be okay,” she said.

“It’s okay to have pain, and it’s okay to be different.

“You’re not something to be ashamed of.

"I write with the hope that my words can be of service to others.

"I often find myself deep into a memoir about my emotions and experiences...this is my way of expressing acceptance and channelling resilience.

Her submitted piece, The Silence Between Each Heartbeat, is a reflective and emotive work that explores inner struggle, growth and trauma.

"A successful piece of writing is one where I find myself proud of my story and its powerful impact on my readers," she said.

Layla's creative achievements extend beyond writing.

In Year 12, she won the Wangaratta Art Gallery’s Annual Student Art Award for her folio, which included an illustrated book titled Behind the Curtain.

Now, Layla is encouraging local residents to support her by voting for her work online before voting closes on 15 January.

Public votes are cast by registering via Google on the competition website and liking or commenting on her story.

“Opportunities like this can genuinely change a small town writer’s life,” Layla said.

“All local creatives know how hard it is to be seen, heard and recognised, despite the immense talent in towns like ours.”

She also hopes her experience will inspire other young creatives to take chances, even when the outcome feels uncertain.

“I encourage all young creators to chase every opportunity, no matter how small,” Layla said.

“It might just change the course of your future.”

Voting details and Layla’s shortlisted work can be found via the Hashtag Kalakar competition website.