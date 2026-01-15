Some of Wangaratta's most talented young artists have been given an opportunity to shine this month.

The Rural City of Wangaratta's annual Youth Art Exhibition is again on display in the Wangaratta Library's Bainz Gallery.

Coordinated by Wangaratta Youth, the exhibition showcases the creative work of 12 to 25-year-olds from the district.

Among those with work on display is 16-year-old Rosie Bulmer, who was last year recognised with the main prize for her piece, 'Wildflower'.

This year, Rosie has entered a painting she completed for her year 11 art class at Wangaratta High School - her own take on Italian painter Pompeo Batoni's 'The Martyrdom of Saint Lucy'.

Rosie's piece, 'Saint Lucy', took 90 hours to complete, and she's proud of the final result, which highlights her artistic skills.

She encouraged anyone visiting Wangaratta to drop in to the library to check out the exhibition in the Bainz Gallery, which is located in the foyer.

"It's important for artists to showcase their work, so this is a great chance to do that," Rosie said.

A 'people's choice' voting box has been installed in the Bainz Gallery, allowing patrons to have their say on their favourite pieces in the display.

A winner will be announced at the end of January, when the exhibition closes.