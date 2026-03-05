The Victorian government's plan to introduce a two day a week right for employees to work from home will hit small businesses hard, according to One Nation upper house MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell.

Premier Jacinta Allan announced this week that work from home rights will apply regardless of the size of a workplace.

Legislation will be introduced in July and the law will come into effect from 1 September.

However, Mrs Tyrrell and other opposition MPs have slammed the move as they believe it will not suit small business.

“I do not support Labor’s working from home laws as they are just another example of this government’s blatant disregard for Victoria’s over 718,000 small businesses," Mrs Tyrrell said.

“Small business employs more than 1.3 million Victorians, and this legislation will mean that business owners will be unable to manage their employees the way the want in the best interests of their businesses.

“ Working from home is a consequence of covid and may have its place in some workplaces but only with the employer’s agreement.

“To legislate so that all workers will be legally entitled to work from home at least two days a week is a bridge too far and I will not support it.”

Grow Wangaratta secretary Emma Merlo said regional businesses support flexible work where it makes sense, but many small businesses simply don’t have the same structure as large corporate organisations.

"Most local businesses rely on small teams and customer-facing roles, so policies need to recognise the practical realities of operating in regional communities," Ms Merlo said.

The new right to work from home will be enshrined in the Equal Opportunity Act.

The government said the law will provide a clear pathway for dispute resolution and enforcement.

Disputes will go to the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission (VEOHRC) for conciliation.

If conciliation fails, the dispute will be heard at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).