Myrrhee's Jack Kelly is among three exceptional apprentices honoured for the quality of their work at the Master Builders Victoria’s Regional Apprentice of the Year Awards for the North East region.

The fourth year apprentice carpenter took out the Apprentice of the Year – Junior Apprentice Award at MBV's awards celebration held at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and attended by more than 120 guests last week.

Jack is employed by Ovens & King Builders, which also nominated him for the prestigious award.

Trained by GOTAFE, he was praised by judges for his pride and precision in his detailed timber work.

“Jack has a clear ambition to build high-performance, sustainable homes...he is committed to excellence in every task,” the judges commended.

Ovens & King Builders' director Lachie Gales said Jack is an exceptional tradesman with remarkable skills for someone of his age.

"He did a pre-apprenticeship and knew what he wanted to do at an early age and the level of commitment he has shown since starting his apprenticeship with us at age 17 has been outstanding.

"Our company builds high performance houses and our team has helped foster Jack's talent...he enjoys what he does and has fun coming to work each day and definitely has a big future ahead."

Jack's win saw him collect $3000 worth of tools, clothing and vouchers, and he will go on to the overall Victorian State Apprentice of the Year Awards, to be held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday, May 7.

Joining him at the awards will be fellow North East building apprentice winners Brandon McNamara and Toby Vandervalk, who are employed by Vandervalk Builders out of Corryong.

Brandon took home the Apprentice of the Year – Future Builder Award and Toby won the North East Chairperson’s Award.

Apprentices nominated for the awards were judged by a panel of industry on their preparation and presentation, work experience, knowledge and career plans, attitude towards on-the-job training, and industry representation judges.

Master Builders Victoria CEO, Michaela Lihou, congratulated Jack, Toby and Brandon on their outstanding achievements.

“These winners showcase the talent of emerging apprentice tradespeople in the building and construction sector," she said.

"It’s uplifting to witness their dedication and enthusiasm for an industry that offers numerous opportunities for a rewarding, meaningful career.

"We hope these outstanding young tradespeople inspire others to consider a career in building.”