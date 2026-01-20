Wangaratta RSL’s Bob Iskov Kokoda Trail scholarship has received a generous financial boost through a donation by the local Parkinson’s Disease Support Group.

The group recently put $1500 towards the scholarship, supporting the rural city’s youth and their regular Friday morning hosts.

Members are first through the doors every Friday morning and are well looked after by staff who they have come to know over the past five years of meetings at the venue.

Group member David James said the gatherings were a great social outlet for the group who were eager to give back to their regular hosts.

“The young people are our future and it’s important to support them,” he said.

The Bob Iskov Scholarship has been a big success in its four-year history, each year sending a Year 11 student from Wangaratta High School, Galen Catholic College and Cathedral College Wangaratta to follow the footsteps of Australian veterans in an experience of a lifetime.

Wangaratta RSL general manager Chris Simsen said the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group was extremely kind in their donation, which will aid funding for the students’ experience.

For the first time, four students have been awarded the scholarship and the chance to walk the trail in June and July this year.

Angela Keenan (Wangaratta High School), Fern Tucker (Galen Catholic College), Beth Meisinger (Cathedral College Wangaratta) and Cooper Clark (Cathedral College Wangaratta) were selected following a thorough application process.