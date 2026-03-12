Despite slightly lower numbers than previous years, the Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club has hailed its weekend-long event and Sunday Show and Shine a major success, drawing car lovers and families from across North East Victoria.

Club secretary Brendan Smith said around 120 cars were entered for Sunday’s Show and Shine, with an estimated 300 to 400 people passing through the gates over the course of the day.

“Numbers were a little lighter than usual,” Brendan said.

“But a lot of events across the region have been struggling a bit with attendance lately, people are probably just being a little more conservative with their spending.

"Even so, it was a really positive turnout.”

The Show and Shine formed part of a broader weekend program held every two years by the club.

On Saturday, entrants cruised to Beechworth, where the cars lined the streets and participants enjoyed shopping, sightseeing and lunch.

Later that afternoon, a group from the club made a special stop to help a young local car enthusiast celebrate his fourth birthday.

“He’s a real car lover,” Brendan said.

“We presented him with a t-shirt and a few little gifts, it was definitely a highlight of the weekend.”

Saturday evening saw a relaxed cruise night in Wangaratta, before the weekend wrapped up with a dinner dance on Sunday night and a well-attended farewell breakfast Monday morning.

Brendan said the club was grateful for the backing it received from local groups and organisations.

“I really want to give a shout-out to the Lions Club of Wangaratta, the Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club, and the Wangaratta Table Tennis Association for their support,” he said.

“A big thank you as well to the Rural City of Wangaratta, they really got behind us."

He also acknowledged the long list of event sponsors, published in Friday’s edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle.

While attendance was slightly below what the club usually sees, Brendan said the overwhelming sentiment from participants was positive.

“The weather was cracking, the feedback has been fantastic, and everything ran smoothly,” he said.

“Even with numbers down, it was a very successful weekend.”

The Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club’s major gathering is held every two years, and Brendan said the strong community spirit on display is a reminder of how vibrant the local car scene remains.

“The car community in North East Victoria is just alive,” he said.

“Everyone knows how to behave, everything flows, and people really enjoy themselves.

"It was a great weekend."