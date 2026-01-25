Community members across the Rural City of Wangaratta will be celebrating and reflecting on Australia Day today with the main event kicking off at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre at 9am.

The rural city's Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Project or Event of the Year will be announced during the morning ceremony, and new Australian citizens will also be welcomed.

A number of rural events will also be held for communities to gather together and celebrate close to home.

Nominees for the Rural City of Wangaratta Citizen of the Year Award are Melissa Nyman, Denise O'Keefe, Phil O'Keefe, Brendan Ritchens, Bevan Tremellen and Helen Van Riet.

In a gesture of unity and reconciliation, the Citizen of the Year will have the honour of having their handprint carved into the Marmungan Rock during National Reconciliation Week in mid-2026.

The Marmungun Rock ceremony was conceived by respected Elder Wally Cooper whose pride in his Aboriginal heritage and message of hope for the future inspired many, his ability to connect with all people helped build respect, understanding and reconciliation.

Australia Day ambassador for the event will be Faryal Nawaz Khan, manager of community engagement and programs at the North East Multicultural Association.

Official proceedings on Monday will be accompanied by live performances from Sing Australia and the Wangaratta Concert Band.

Continuing Australia Day celebrations in the rural city, a Summer Sizzle Family Day and Backyard BBQ will also be held on Monday at Mitchell Avenue Reserve from 10am to 2pm.

This family friendly event includes a barbecue, jumping castle, face painting, music and more.