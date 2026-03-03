Expressions of Interest have been opened for the 2025-26 Indi Volunteer Grants program.

Independent federal MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, said grants between $1000 and $5000 are available to support the work of local community organisations to increase participation in volunteering and enable the inclusion of vulnerable groups.

“Volunteer organisations do incredible work every day, and there is always strong interest in these grants from a variety of hard-working, community focused organisations,” she said.

Two streams of grant funding are available in the program.

Stream 1 funds the purchase of communication or insurance items that will benefit a community organisation’s volunteers.

Stream 2 funds the items of the running volunteer-led activities that support the development (including volunteering) of groups such as children, First Nations People, veterans, new arrived migrants, people with disability, and women at risk of experiencing gender-based violence or isolation.

“Volunteer grants can help take the pressure off costs such as phone bills, insurance and training, which are becoming increasingly more expensive,” said Dr Haines.

“There is also a strong focus on supporting the development and wellbeing of groups experiencing barriers to participation in the community.

“Every year, I’m inspired by the passion and hard work of volunteer groups that I meet with across Indi and they tell me that grants like this go a long way in supporting volunteers to continue their important work.

“I encourage not-for-profit community organisations across Indi to consider putting in an expression of interest.”

Dr Haines said applications will be assessed by a panel of community members, with successful applicants then invited to apply to the Department of Social Services for a grant.

Details on the eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found at: www.helenhaines.org/resources/grants/volunteer-grants-2026/.