New national YouGov polling, commissioned by Future Super on behalf of Clothing The Gaps and the Australian Long Weekend campaign, shows a majority of Australians support moving Australia Day from January 26 in favour of a guaranteed Australian Long Weekend on the second-last Monday of January.

Some 1500 Australians aged 18 and over were asked this month to choose between options of:

• an Australian Long Weekend: a public holiday on the second-last Monday of January (18–24 January), creating a guaranteed summer long weekend; or

• an Australia Day that is fixed to 26 January: which may not result in a long weekend if it falls midweek.

Some 54 per cent backed an Australian Long Weekend, with support strongest among 18–24-year-olds with 70 percent voting for the weekend.

Laura Thompson, (Gunditjmara) CEO and co-founder of Clothing The Gaps, said the polling aligns with broader community support for this ‘Australian Long Weekend’ idea which has received more than 23,000 signatures and the Clothing The Gaps Not A Date To Celebrate petition with over 83,000 supporters and over 150 businesses publicly supporting change.

“These poll results show that Australians are ready and support changing the date," Ms Thompson.

"For years we’ve heard the question, ‘If not January 26, then when?’

"An Australian Long Weekend offers a practical solution, creating distance from January 26, a Day of Mourning for First Nations people, while allowing for a national celebration that is inclusive and respectful.

“There is clear support for changing the date, particularly among young people aged 18–24.

"First Nations people have been calling for change for generations.

"With growing public support, the time is right for the Prime Minister to consider a way forward and listen.”

Phil Jenkyn, co-convenor of the Australia Long Weekend, said there was clear, strong support for moving the public holiday to a time in January that brings people together, for the benefit of all.

“This isn’t about taking something away, it’s about finding a solution that works," he said.

"An Australian Long Weekend is a practical, common-sense way to move forward without continuing the harm caused by January 26.”