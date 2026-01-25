Jenny Ambrosio can't believe her luck.

The Wangaratta grandmother has done what thousands of others in the local community hoped to do - win the first prize of a new Hyundai Venue worth around $25,000 in the annual Wangaratta Community Raffle, run by the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta.

"I just feel so lucky and grateful," she said on Friday.

"You never expect to win...you just want to be in it and support it.

"I'd actually bought tickets for each of my 10 grandchildren, the youngest being two.

"I think I'll hold on to the new car myself and pass on my old car to a family member."

Ms Ambrosio, together with the other six major prize winners, were drawn at the Wangaratta Motor Group showrooms on Wednesday evening during official proceedings overseen by Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Irene Grant, deputy mayor Harvey Benton and fellow councillor Ash Fitzpatrick, and attended by many community group members.

Rotary Club of Appin Park president Christina Pizzini said Wednesday's draw finalised what had been a very successful Community Raffle.

"The success of the raffle means that $40,000 will be injected back into the 32 community groups who participated, resulting in direct benefits to all members and associates," she said.

"We sincerely thank all community members who may have purchased tickets, the many groups who participated and lastly Rotarians and friends who have supported the club with this year's raffle.

"Our appreciation is also extended to all the raffle sponsors, plus the Rural City of Wangaratta and Wangaratta Coachlines."

2025-2026 WANGARATTA COMMUNITY RAFFLE RESULTS

- 1st Prize: Hyundai Venue valued at $24,750 from Wangaratta Motor Group - winner Jenny Ambrosio;

- 2nd Prize: Travel & Accommodation Package valued at $4400 from Travel & Cruise North East - winner Kerri Michelini;

- 3rd Prize: Air Conditioning Unit valued at $1200 from JCS Industries - winner Yftach Saar;

- 4th Prize: A1 Tyre Power voucher to value of $1000 - winner Caroline Birnie;

- 5th Prize: Tool Package valued at $1000 from WBAIS - winner Maddy Atkin;

- 6th Prize: Harvey Norman package valued at $1000 - winner Marcie Murray.