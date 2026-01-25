New operators have been appointed for the Mokoan Hub and Café at Winton Wetlands, and plan to reopen the popular space in February.

Following evaluation by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action which came after a public expression of interest process, Gurvinder Shergill along with associates Abuzar Younas Rana and Miriam Smith Tinirau have been appointed as the new operators.

Since resuming management of Winton Wetlands on 1 August, DEECA has prioritised securing an experienced operator to reopen the hub and café and ensure it continues to benefit the community.

The new operators plan to operate the café and provide a space for meetings, conferences, community events and educational activities.

In addition, Bush Kinder services - which have previously been held at the site - will be reinstated, providing valuable opportunities for outdoor learning.

DEECA will continue to manage the 9000-hectare reserve, and is looking forward to working closely with Gurvinder and her team to deliver a vibrant and welcoming space for visitors and the local community.

DEECA Hume regional director Clare Kiely said the Mokoan Hub and Café was an important part of the Winton Wetlands experience.

"We’re excited to partner with Ms Shergill to create a welcoming space that supports visitors, community events, and educational programs, while respecting the cultural and environmental values of this unique site," she said.

"The successful proposal stood out for its strong local business expertise, more than 20 years of hospitality experience, and a genuine commitment to engaging with the community and Traditional Owners to continue to shape services at the Hub and Cafe."

Gurvinder Shergill said: "We're thrilled to be part of the Winton Wetlands community, and look forward to reopening the Mokoan Hub and Café.

"Our goal is to create a space that fosters community connections, and provides memorable experiences for visitors.

"Reinstating Bush Kinder is something we're passionate about, as it helps children connect with nature in a meaningful way."