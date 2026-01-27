Fourth year Wangaratta Youth Council member and Cathedral College student, Edward Browne, is the Rural City of Wangaratta's 2026 Young Citizen of the Year.

The Wangaratta teenager was overjoyed to receive the award from Mayor Irene Grant, infront of several hundred people at the official Australia Day ceremony in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Monday morning.

Attendees were told that Edward had made significant contributions right across the community in education, arts, sport, volunteering and youth advocacy.

From playing a lead role in his schools' 2025 senior school production of 'Mamma Mia', to his involvement with swimming and skiing, the award was said to be a testament to "Edward's integral place in the community" .

In particular, his role in the Rural City of Wangaratta Youth Advisory Committee, Disaster Recovery Youth Group, Youth Strategy co-design crew, Youth Affairs Council Victoria and the Victorian Student Representative Council echoes his dedication to youth wellbeing in regional communities.

"It's an honour to accept this award," Edward said in his ceremonial address.

"I would like to thank the Rural City of Wangaratta for their ongoing support with the youth council program, and especially thank the youth development team for the work that they put in to help push for a better city for young people.

"It is very humbling and I look forward to continuing to advocate for rural and regional young people in the future."