You couldn’t wipe the sense of pride from their faces.

Young couple Christian Rodriguez Cubillos and Zaira Cristancho Clavijo settled into Wangaratta as permanent Australian residents a year ago and on Monday they became Australian citizens together.

They come from Colombia and were joined by friends from South America including Ecuadorian mother Irene Carvaljo who took in her first Australia Day.

While Christian and Zaira had only spent 12 months within the community, their enthusiasm and joyous spirit for their new home encapsulated what it meant to be Australian, and a Wangaratta citizen more than anyone.

Around 300 people packed into the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre for the annual Rural City of Wangaratta Australia Day ceremony on Monday morning.

Changing from the traditional King George V Gardens ceremony due to the extreme heat, the indoor ceremony had a special theme to it throughout the morning.

Mayor Irene Grant and Rural City of Wangaratta Australia Day ambassador Faryal Khan both spoke on their special bond with the country and their unique personal experiences with immigration.

Cr Grant is the child of immigrant parents while Ms Khan immigrated to Wangaratta herself in 2013.

Ms Khan said in her 13 years within the community, the rural city had become far more than just a place to her and her family of four.

“This community consistently shows what care and connection can look like,” she said.

“Wangaratta has a special ability to respect its heritage while also embracing change; this balance is what will continue to move us forward.

“Let today remind people that we will continue to keep building a future where everyone feels they belong.”

Cr Grant said Australia Day had a special meaning to her and remained as one of the most important on the calendar.

“I grew up having the understanding that we had the very good fortune of living in one of the safest countries in the world,” she said.

“We celebrate the fact that regardless of where we come from, the faith we follow or the language we grew up speaking, we are all Australian and we all have a contribution to make.

“It is this resilience and spirit of helping we see in our own community time and time again.”

The annual celebration of community achievement did not fail to disappoint and among many worthy award winners there was one man of the hour who traditionally does his work away from the spotlight.

Wangaratta Woodworkers' president Bevan Tremellen was awarded as rural city Citizen of the Year for 2026.

He has been credited for helping change the culture of the local wood club and bring values of learning, connection and inclusivity which epitomises what it means to be Australian.

Extremely humbled, Mr Tremellen said it was a true honour to receive the Citizen of the Year recognition.

“This means more to me than I can put into words,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who gives their time quietly without expectation, this award belongs to you as much as it does to me.”

Mr Tremellen established the group’s Women’s Program to encourage more women to become hands-on and join, there are now 15 active women members.

“It wasn’t about changing who we are as a wood club, but opening the door wider, making sure everyone who wants to learn and create feels welcomed,” he said.

“It’s something our guys have taken on board and they’re quite happy to help.”

He has also led deeply compassionate initiatives like the creation of personalised coffins for babies born sleeping at Northeast Health Wangaratta and the restoration of the Wangaratta Toll Bridge gates.

“It’s a reminder that sometimes small and thoughtful acts can make a real difference,” Mr Tremellen said.

“Creating a space where people feel useful, supported and valued does wonders for our community.”

Mr Tremellen thanked family, friends and fellow woodworkers for their constant support, many of them in the building with him.

Daughter Amy Moore said the win came as a complete surprise to the family, as Bevan prepared a speech the night before “just in case”.

“We’re just very proud of him,” she said.

Citizen of the year nominees Melissa Nyman, Denise O’Keefe, Phil O’Keefe, Brendan Ritchens and Helen Van Riet were also recognised and celebrated.

Giving the official welcome to 22 new Australian citizens within the rural city, Indi Independent federal MP and Wangaratta resident Helen Haines said the attendance of all community members at the ceremony showed the care and commitment to their home.

“This audience today is filled with people who do extraordinary things under the radar, small acts of kindness contribute across the community in several ways,” she said.

“It is truly an honour to join with you all on this Australia Day.”

Ed Browne was honoured as Young Citizen of the Year while Ms Khan’s NEMA took home Project of the Year for its groundbreaking work with multicultural communities in emergency preparedness.

Following the ceremony, some 200 people walked out to the Cathedral grounds for the traditional Lions club barbeque.