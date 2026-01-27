Setting a new standard for culturally accessible emergency information across regional Victoria has landed the North East Multicultural Association (NEMA) recognition as the Rural City of Wangaratta 2026 Project of the Year.

NEMA was presented with the award at the rural city’s Australia Day ceremony at the Wangaratta Performing Art and Convention Centre on Monday throughout the celebration of community.

The multicultural organisation was among a host of worthy nominees including Boomerang Bags, Wangaratta Area Suicide Prevention, and LINE Wangaratta.

NEMA president Ian Prentice said the award was a reflection of the work of staff, volunteers and members who have made significant contributions to see NEMA break new ground.

“Your commitment and tireless enthusiasm has meant the CALD community is better equipped than ever before,” he said.

NEMA’S disaster support program came to life in 2022, when it received $220,000 in federal funding to implement a method to make emergency information more accessible for Culturally Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in the North East.

Mr Prentice said after bushfires in 2019-20 and the COVID pandemic, NEMA highlighted a critical gap.

“It became alarmingly clear that CALD communities in North East Victoria were not only lacking access to critical modern culture emergency information but were inadequately prepared to manage during and after emergency events,” he said.

NEMA partnered with emergency services and local councils to hold a series of workshops to provide training and information to CALD communities through translated brochures, flyers and other resources.

Through dedicated community consultation and collaboration, NEMA produced and distributed essential emergency preparedness and safety information in nine community languages.

“These resources have empowered CALD communities with knowledge vital to their safety and their wellbeing,” Mr Prentice said.

But NEMA’s work would not stop there, with the expansion of video tutorials taking place last year.

In collaboration with the Burnet Institute and Monash University, NEMA launched a multicultural and multilingual YouTube channel to deliver visual emergency information in three languages.

The groundbreaking program became accessible to not only CALD communities across the region, but across Victoria.

“It ensures event greater accessibility and awareness for communities often left behind in traditional emergency communication,” Mr Prentice said.

“We are committed to keep going and we are committing to keep filling the gaps.”

NEMA plays a significant part in the Australia Day ceremony every year, welcoming new Australian citizens within the rural city and providing vital ongoing support.

To mark an even more special occasion, NEMA’s own community engagement and programs manager Faryal Khan was the rural city’s Australia Day ambassador.

Ms Khan said NEMA played an important role in ensuring cultural diversity, in celebrating, ensuring community voices are heard and that people feel welcomed when they arrive to the North East.

“I am proud to be a part of an organisation making a positive and lasting impact,” she said.

Mr Prentice applauded the community who regularly rise to the occasion to support those in need, particularly in times of crisis.

“While some of us receive nominations and recognition each year, there are so many unsung heroes who go about quietly providing care, support and show compassion to those in the community who are doing it tough,” he said.