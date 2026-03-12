More than 500 teachers, school leaders and education support staff from 23 government schools across the Benalla-Mansfield-Wangaratta (BMW) Network were drawn to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre this month for a professional learning day with education expert Glen Pearsall.

The 6 March gathering - the first of its kind held locally for many years - strengthened the schools' shared commitment to high-quality teaching, positive learning environments and improved outcomes for more than 4000 students across the region.

The network-wide event formed a key action within the BMW Network Plan, which prioritises improving classroom management, strengthening literacy outcomes and increasing student attendance across the Benalla, Mansfield and Wangaratta communities.

The professional learning day focused on strengthening practice within the Victorian Teaching and Learning Model, particularly the 'enabling learning' element, which emphasises the importance of structured, calm and supportive classrooms where learning time is maximised.

During the day, Glen Pearsall worked with educators to deepen their understanding of practical approaches to encouraging positive behaviour, responding effectively to off-task behaviour and establishing clear routines.

The learning was aligned with the Positive Classroom Management Strategies (PCMS) framework used across Victorian government schools.

The professional learning day was designed not only to build individual teacher capability, but to strengthen network-wide consistency and shared practice.

Through common professional learning, schools are developing shared language around behaviour, engagement and learning routines, to ensure that students experience clear expectations and supportive environments across classrooms and schools.

By bringing together educators from across the region, the BMW Network is building a strong professional community focused on evidence-informed practice, collegial learning and continuous improvement.

The scale of the collaboration is significant; when more than 500 educators learn and improve together, the impact reaches far beyond a single day of professional learning - shaping the classroom experiences of more than 4000 students across the Benalla, Mansfield and Wangaratta communities.

Through shared professional learning and consistent practice, the BMW Network continues to demonstrate how regional collaboration can strengthen teaching, improve classroom environments and support the learning and wellbeing of every student.