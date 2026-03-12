An 18-year-old Wangaratta apprentice has been recognised for her dedication to the trades after receiving the 2025 Glenrowan Solar Farm Scholarship.

Lauren Stone, a second-year apprentice technician with McGregor Machinery, has been awarded the $5000 scholarship, which will support her continued development in the industry.

Lauren began her pathway into the workforce through a school-based apprenticeship in year 10, a step that led to full-time employment with McGregor Machinery.

She plans to use the scholarship funding to purchase new tools and equipment to support her apprenticeship.

The scholarship program by Glenrowan Solar Farm and delivered in Wangaratta by NE Tracks LLEN, works to strengthen career pathways for young people across the region.

The scholarship is open to young people who have attended high school in Wangaratta and then transitioned to a trade or career pathway locally.

“Local industry plays a critical role in creating real opportunities for young people,” NE Tracks LLEN CEO Tim Oliver said.

“Scholarships like this not only recognise the dedication of apprentices like Lauren, but also demonstrate how industry partnerships can support the development of skilled local workers and strengthen our regional workforce for the future.”

Lauren’s achievement was announced in the lead up to International Women’s Day on March 8, highlighting her story as an inspiring example for other young women considering careers in trades and technical industries.

This year marks the third of 12 scholarships that will be awarded as part of Glenrowan Solar Farm’s 11-year commitment to supporting young people in the region, particularly those facing barriers to entering a trade.

The program aims to build skills, confidence and opportunities for young people while strengthening the local workforce.

Lauren said she was grateful for the support and excited to continue building her career in the industry.

NE Tracks LLEN congratulated Lauren on her achievement and wished her every success as she continues her apprenticeship.