The 2026 Bob Iskov Kokoda Scholarship recipients have been announced, with four local students selected to take part in the challenging 96‑kilometre Kokoda Track trek through Papua New Guinea’s Owen Stanley Range this June/July.

Walking in the footsteps of Australian veterans, students will have the experience of a lifetime, challenging themselves developing their leadership and personal skills and deepening their understanding of Australia’s World War II history.

For the first time, the scholarship committee has chosen four participants: Beth Meisinger and Cooper Clark from Cathedral College Wangaratta, Angela Keenan from Wangaratta High School, and Fern Tucker from Galen Catholic College.

The announcement was made alongside news of a major funding commitment from defence industry company NIOA, which has signed on as the Wangaratta RSL’s platinum sponsor of the scholarship until 2030.

Andrew Kay, contracts manager at NIOA, joined Lieutenant General (Retired) Ash Power, President of the Wangaratta RSL Sub‑Branch, to confirm the multi‑year partnership, ensuring the scholarship’s long-term sustainability.

Mr Kay said NIOA was proud to support the program and the young people chosen to take part.

“NIOA deeply respects the bravery, suffering and sacrifice of all those who have served Australia through our history and values the heritage of the Kokoda Track campaign and its significance to all Australians," he said.

"NIOA is therefore pleased to commit to being Wangaratta RSL's Platinum Sponsor of the Bob Iskov Kokoda Scholarship until 2030."

Lieutenant General Power said the support from NIOA would cover the costs for two of the students each year, securing the future of the program.

“I approached one of our major sponsors last year because we were trying to get the funding support to make sure we can do this into the future," he said.

"NIOA came on board as our platinum sponsor, it’s extremely generous for the next few years, and we really appreciate it.

"It’s a really generous offer and we’re very grateful.”

This year’s scholarship recipients spoke of their excitement, nerves and determination as they prepare for what is widely regarded as a life‑changing experience.

Seventeen‑year‑old Angela Keenan from Wangaratta High School described the opportunity as “very privileged” and said she was eager for the personal and historical insights the trek will bring.

“I’m really excited to go walk it," she said.

"I think it’ll be quite an eye‑opening experience.

"Everyone talks about war all the time, but we’ve never been through it personally.

"Hearing specific stories from specific people that you build relationships with makes it feel personal, it’s shocking, but important to learn."

Angela hopes the experience will deepen her knowledge, broaden her perspective, and connect her more closely to her mother’s culture.

She has begun preparing by walking in the hills near home and said she looks forward most to the friendships formed through shared challenges.

“After you go through a tough life event with someone you’re a lot closer to them,' she said.

Cathedral College student Beth Meisinger, 17, said she felt “very fortunate and grateful” to receive the scholarship.

While nervous about the physical demands, she has already begun training.

“Physical preparation is so important, it’s invaluable," Beth said.

"I’ve been walking, going to the gym and using the stair master."

Beth said she is most looking forward to connecting with like‑minded peers and immersing herself in the historical significance of the track.

“It’s not every day you get to do something like this," she said.

"I hope to gain good friendships, memories, experiences and some more self‑understanding.”

Sixteen‑year‑old Cooper Clark, also from Cathedral College, said he was excited and grateful, even if “a bit nervous.”

His sister previously undertook the trek, which he said strongly influenced his decision to apply.

“It really opened her view of life, which helped my nerves settle," he said.

Cooper said he looks forward to meeting new people and honouring the fallen soldiers whose stories the students learn and carry with them along the track.

“At the end you make promises to the soldiers who passed away there, my sister still sticks to hers to this day," he said.

He has been maintaining fitness training and plans to begin hikes and stair work soon.

Galen College student Fern Tucker, 16, said she was “absolutely shocked and so excited” when she learned she had been selected.

“I know a few people who have done it and they encouraged me to apply," she said.

"I’ve heard such great things."

Fern said she is looking forward to testing herself physically and learning about the soldier she will commemorate throughout the trek.

She has already started walking in the Warby Ranges with her hiking boots, embracing the blisters as part of the preparation.

“I’ve never trained for anything like this before," she said.

"I think the biggest thing I’ll gain is confidence in myself, knowing that I got myself to this place and achieved this big goal.”