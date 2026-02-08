Victorian employers who ignore their health and safety obligations continue to face serious legal and financial consequences, with WorkSafe completing 137 prosecutions and enforceable undertakings last year.

More than $17 million in penalties for unsafe work were issued with the largest portion of health and safety prosecutions against employers in construction (64), manufacturing (30) and transport, postal and warehousing (eight).

Earlier in the year a Keysborough warehousing and logistics company and its sole director were convicted and fined $1.43 million at the Wangaratta County Court following the fatigue-related death of a delivery driver in 2022.

The court heard the driver was 12 hours into an overnight shift delivering baked goods to Albury and various locations in Victoria's north when his van drifted into the path of an oncoming truck at Kialla West, south of Shepparton, in August 2022.

The 27-year-old died as a result of the collision, while the truck driver was unharmed.

The driver had completed the same 796-kilometre delivery run for 17 consecutive nights, most including shifts exceeding 12 hours.

WorkSafe Chief Health and Safety Officer Sam Jenkin said the focus reflected where the most serious harm was expected to occur.

“Construction remains Victoria’s deadliest industry with 69 fatalities in the last five years, largely due to preventable falls from height, but we also continue to see significant workplace harm in both the manufacturing and transport sectors,” he said.

“By keeping a close eye on these industries, we’re able to identify both known and emerging risks and take strong enforcement action, even in cases where an incident has not yet occurred.”

Mr Jenkin said WorkSafe will work to further improve its enforcement approach to help drive down the number of injuries and deaths in key priority areas.

“We want to ensure we’re using the most appropriate tools to influence behaviour change when it comes to common offences, such as those involving working at height,” he said.

“Not putting up guard rails for a quick roofing job or letting an apprentice work alone may seem like easy ways to save a bit of time or money, but the reality is you’re gambling with a person’s life.”

Under new psychological health regulations that came into effect in December 2025, Victorian employers now have a specific duty to identify psychosocial hazards, take reasonable steps to eliminate or control the associated risks, and review risk controls.

“In 2026, we will continue to seek penalties that reflect the seriousness of each offence,” Mr Jenkin said.

“There is absolutely no excuse for failing to keep workers safe.”