A Wangaratta father's fears for children negotiating busy Appin Street have prompted his calls for a permanent crossing to be established.

Peter Skinner, who lives in the area, believes an ideal location for a crossing would be close to the Bill Eaton Athletics Complex car park, to assist youngsters heading to and from school, older people using mobility scooters, and pedestrians in general.

He said families travelling to the two kindergartens close to the athletics complex, and students from nearby schools walking to attend sports days at the oval added to the steady pedestrian traffic on Appin Street.

With his daughter Amelia heading to high school next year, son Dayne in primary school, and daughter Lara currently at kinder and starting school next year, ensuring safe passage across Appin Street for his and other families is front of mind for Mr Skinner.

"It doesn't have to be a manned school crossing - a zebra crossing similar to those in the CBD would help, because people know to stop at them," he said.

"There are two school crossings on Williams Road, but nothing on Appin Street.

"There is a heavy flow of traffic along here, with cars as well as buses all day long.

"It needs to be done, to give kids and parents reassurance."

Mr Skinner said an accident in Appin Street near the athletics complex in December, in which a vehicle collided with a 10-year-old boy on his way to school, had heightened his fears about the dangers presented by the busy street.

"There is a red sign up a bit further suggesting that's a crossing point, but there's nothing to stop the traffic for people to cross, which would make it much safer," he said.

"I've lived on this side of town for nine years, and have always been concerned about it, but I felt I needed to voice my opinion after the accident in December.

"I really want to push for this, as I know there are other parents concerned about it as well."

Mr Skinner said he had aired his fears with the Rural City of Wangaratta, and had been pleased with council's responsive reply.

However, with no council plans to establish a crossing, he said he had been encouraged to contact Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy about the issue.

Rural City of Wangaratta director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan said council officers had proposed a crossing near the shops at the Williams Road end of Appin Street.

"This proposal has been submitted to the Department of Transport's Safer Local Street Program," he said.

"We expect to know the outcome later this year. At this stage, no other crossings are being considered."