Club person profile - Neil Sinclair

Story & photo by Geoff Hope WRCC member.

Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club (WRCC) will again host the biennial rod run from the 6 - 9 March at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

The ever-popular Show-N-Shine will be held at the Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club facility, at the rear of the showgrounds from 11am to 2pm on 8 March with gold coin entry for the public.

Hot rods, customs and pre 1978 vehicles will be on display; day entrant vehicles are most welcome for a $5 entrant fee with trophies to be awarded.

Presentations for day entrants will take place at 1.30pm.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the event, so come along and enjoy the day in shady surroundings and view some top-class vehicles.

This will be the perfect opportunity for likeminded enthusiasts to talk with WRCC members such as Neil Sinclair about the motorsport of street rodding, and how they can become involved.

Highly regarded in the hot rod and custom motor trimming trade, he has put his stamp on many top vehicles in the rodding community.

Neil's introduction to motor vehicles in general evolved from a photo collection kept by his father Harold; in particular a Ford model A pickup used as a daily driver by the Sinclair family.

At age 15 Neil began an apprenticeship with Duresta furniture as an upholsterer, during which time he was also introduced to the motor trimming trade thanks to his uncle, Roy Armstrong, who operated Bundoora Motor Trimmers.

Neil would finish work at Duresta at 4pm each day and head straight to his uncle Roy’s workshop for two hours before going home, gaining valuable experience in the preferred motor trimming trade.

He also worked at three different upholstery shops during his early years, but always gravitated to learning from his uncle Roy, which by this time extended into fit out and trim work in a variety of boats.

Neil also became an integral part of the visits to the Yarrawonga boat show to promote Roy’s business.

Between 16 and 17 years of age, Neil had acquired his first vehicle; an EH Holden station wagon, which was painted black and custom trimmed ready for his 18th birthday.

A second EH wagon followed utilising donor parts from vehicle number one which was eventually scrapped.

Two years on saw the purchase of a 1976 Ford XC Fairmont GXL sedan which ended up a total rebuild including a colour change to white.

Neil’s first hot rod was acquired at age 22, a chopped and channeled 32 Ford pickup that needed some TLC and fortunately for Neil was bought back by the original builder 10 months later.

Having friends in Benalla and liking the North East area Neil took the opportunity to establish his own trim shop.

A home was purchased and Benalla Motor Trimming & Upholstery was registered on 16 April 1985 and work began from the single car garage out back.

He distributed business cards around Benalla and was given his first job courtesy of the local Holden dealership.

As the business progressed Neil turned his attention to his passion for boats; firstly completing a long-term project named “Blue Thunder” a social ski boat, progressing later on to the serious motorsport of ski racing, campaigning “Insanity one” and then “Insanity two” in races like the Southern 80 with very credible results.

Well known engine builders Duggan Balancing provided the power plants for the boats and a pink custom compact Fairlane purchased in 2007 aptly named “Tickled”.

Neil’s introduction to Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club came about in the year 2000, after forming friendships with WRCC members Ian Cooke and Geoff Hope.

Around 2002 a project 1934 Ford 3 window fibreglass coupe body was purchased from Duece Customs and matched to a custom-built chassis, provided by Lilow Chassis of Shepparton.

The coupe progressed well for several years, but in 2015 a decision was made to sell the project coupe in favour of an up and running 37’ Ford coupe which takes pride of place today in Neil’s collection of vehicles.

In 2010 Neil purchased a complete and running 1936 three window Ford coupe which required some extensive work, including a new custom-built chassis, featuring independent front suspension and triangulated four bar rear; to which a 9” Ford diff was mounted, riding on coil over shock absorbers.

The engine is a very stout 392 cubic inch Chrysler hemi backed by a Tremec five speed manual gearbox.

Power boosted disc brakes front and rear will handle the stopping duties on the black and shiny stuff.

Wheels at the front are 15 x 6” while the rears are 15” x 8”

Paint colour at this stage has not been chosen, the '36 will include all the mod cons like power windows, air conditioning, sound system and super slick custom trim by Neil.

Neil and his wife Janette are looking towards their retirement, with Neil’s son Aaron set to take over the business in due course.

Aaron is no stranger to the trim business, having grown up around Dad's workshop and completing his apprenticeship under his father’s guidance.

He also completed 14-15 years working in regular and commercial trim shops in Melbourne; the last four years with Neil at Benalla Motor Trimmers and Upholstery.

Neil said he and Janette have made lifelong friendships with their association at WRCC.

They have enjoyed various Rod Run events around the North East and, in particular, time spent at the Queenscliff event.

They are both looking forward to the upcoming Wangaratta Rod Run in early March.