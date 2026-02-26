The women of Wangaratta are being invited to dust off their dancing shoes (or runners!) for the annual Women’s Dance Party Fundraiser, returning for its third year.

The event will light up the dance floor at the Gateway Hotel Wangaratta on 20 March from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, promising an evening of joy and connection - all in support of a very worthy local cause.

For the first time, the much-loved fundraiser will feature a 1920s-themed dress code, giving partygoers the perfect excuse to embrace flapper dresses, feathered headbands, sequins and a touch of Gatsby glamour.

Organisers Brooke Winzer and Jenny Chivers said the theme is all about fun and celebrating sisterhood.

Keeping the dance floor buzzing will be Tubbzmix Entertainment, playing party favourites from the 1960s through to today’s hits – ensuring something for every generation.

All proceeds will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta, supporting vital mentoring for young people in the local community.

Program coordinator, Caz Sammon, is thrilled to accept the proceeds from the event.

“The Big Brothers Big Sisters team are so grateful for the contribution from the event, and for the opportunity to spread the word about volunteering," she said.

"We have a waiting list of young people and would love to hear from people interested in mentoring.

"The commitment is an hour or two each week.

"No special skills are required, just the ability to be a reliable and non-judgemental friend.”

Local teen Marlee Ongarello was 16 when she was matched with Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor and event organiser, Brooke Winzer.

Over 12 months, the pair spent one to two hours together each week building a connection that continues today.

Their time together included visiting the Warby Range, playing card games, drawing, shopping and cooking.

Marlee benefited from having someone safe and steady to share goals and dreams with.

“I am so grateful to have Brooke in my life” Maree said.

“She has inspired me beyond belief.

"What I cherish the most is her commitment to the community; uplifting others, creating a safe space for our youth, and hosting a much-loved event for women of all ages.

"She is raising money for an organisation that changed my life”.

Brooke said mentoring Marlee was a gift to her also.

“Mentoring Marlee has brought so much joy to my life," she said.

"It has been two years since our official mentoring partnership ended and we are still firmly part of each other’s lives.

"I have felt so proud watching her grow into early adulthood with confidence and clarity about who she is and what she wants to achieve in life.

"Our bond is so strong, it will be there forever.”

In a beautiful full-circle moment, Marlee volunteered to help set up last year’s Women’s Dance Party Fundraiser, before joining Brooke on the dance floor.

“Given my role as a mentor, it’s so fitting that this year’s Women’s Dance Party Fundraiser will support Big Brothers Big Sisters. Please get behind our event,” Brooke said.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $60 for seniors and concession card holders.

Individuals who identify as female or non-binary, aged 18 and over can book online at https://events.humanitix.com/women-s-dance-party-fundraiser-2026

Organisers would like to thank their major sponsors: Tubbzmix Entertainment, Marc Bongers from Northeast Photography, Wangaratta Cardiology and Respiratory Centre.

If you are interested in learning more about the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, please contact Caz caz.sammon@bbbsau.org.