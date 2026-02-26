More than 900 runners and supporters gathered at Brown Brothers on Saturday night for the inaugural Vineyards Twilight, transforming the King Valley into a vibrant twilight running festival set among some of Victoria’s most iconic wineries.

The first-ever edition of the event delivered on its promise — combining performance, place and post-race celebration in a uniquely regional setting.

The 10km event began at Sam Miranda Wines, with runners making their way along scenic country roads before finishing under the lights at Brown Brothers.

The half marathon course provided a true winery-to-winery experience, guiding participants through Sam Miranda Wines, John Gehrig Wines and Brown Brothers, showcasing the beauty and character of the King Valley at dusk.

As the sun dropped behind the vines, the finish line precinct came alive with music, local produce and a relaxed festival atmosphere.

Families, spectators and runners lingered well into the evening, enjoying the stunning location and celebratory vibe that set this event apart from traditional road races.

Rural city Deputy Mayor, Cr Harvey Benton, spoke at the event and highlighted the importance of initiatives like Vineyards Twilight in attracting visitors to the region.

“Events like this bring new energy and new people into Wangaratta and the King Valley,” Cr Benton said.

“We’re proud to support events that showcase our wineries, hospitality and natural beauty while delivering strong economic benefits to local businesses.”

Organisers described the inaugural event as a strong foundation for what is set to become a signature regional festival on the Victorian running calendar.

With more than 900 attendees at its first staging, Vineyards Twilight has already proven there is strong demand for destination running events that blend sport, scenery and celebration.

Plans are already underway for 2027, with expectations that the event will grow further as word spreads about running through the vines at sunset.

Results

Half Marathon – men's top three: 1. Calvin Gilzean, 2. Jake Duffy, 3. Kane Tufuga. Women's top three: 1. Alannah Harrap, 2. Sarah Hobbs, 3. Brooke King.

10km – men's top three men: 1. Michael Moore, 2. Ben Fleay, 3. Rhys McKee. Women's top three: 1. Shona Gull, 2. Cissy Sumner, 3. Nicole Vaughan.