Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club (WRCC) will again host the biennial rod run from the 6 — 9 March at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

The ever popular Show-N-Shine will be held at the Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club facility, at the rear of the Showgrounds from 11am — 2pm on 8 March with gold coin entry for the public.

Hot rods, customs and pre 1978 vehicles will be on display; day entrant vehicles are most welcome for a $5 entrant fee with trophies to be awarded.

Presentations for day entrants will take place at 1.30pm.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the event, so come along and enjoy the day in shady surroundings and view some top class vehicles.

This will be the perfect opportunity for like minded enthusiasts to talk with WRCC members about the Motorsport of street rodding, and how they can become involved.

One of those WRCC members will be Craig Millar who, like many young blokes, developed a love of motor vehicles in his early teenage years, although his first vehicle didn’t come along until Craig had turned 19.

The acquisition of a sought-after HT Holden premier was certainly better than your average daily driver, running a very healthy 192 cubic inch red motor and topped off with triple SU carburettors all backed by an Aussie four speed gearbox.

The HT eventually made way for a very tidy LC Torana two door with a stroked 186 motor, fitted with triple two-barrel Solex carburettors, again transferring power via the ever reliable Aussie four speed."

During this time Craig had commenced a motor mechanic apprenticeship with Lance Bulluss Electrical, which also incorporated auto electrical work.

He then took up a position with RWE Fraser & Co, gaining valuable knowledge over three years in the agricultural sector.

This was followed by four years as an auto electrician working at Deluxe Coachlines Wangaratta, which included a 12-month posting to Deluxe’s Perth

workshop.

On returning to Wangaratta Craig joined the team at G & A McCormack carrying out general mechanical and auto electrical duties.

He then secured a 17-year long term position at Harrison & Solimo Panels Wangaratta, where Craig was able to utilise his valuable skills in all areas of the crash repair workshop.

Craig’s long interest in street rodding began when he joined the Wangaratta Rod & Custom Club in 1991, with a view to complete his long-term FX Holden Ute project and become part of the rodding scene in Wangaratta.

In 2006, after much discussion and research, Craig and fellow club member Colin Smith formed a partnership trading under the name Fibrechev.

The joint venture began to develop and produce reproduction Chev bodies, utilising modified and custom-built chassis.

In 2013 Craig took over as sole proprietor, while Colin moved away from the business.

Craig continued turning out high quality, engineer-approved 1934 Chevrolet coupe, cabriolet and pickup bodies - some of which have been award winning hot rods featured in various rodding magazines around Australia.

He maintained the business until October 2024, at which time Fibrechev was sold to a Queensland buyer.

Since then Craig has been working part-time at Rat Race Garage, another Wangaratta success story producing hot rod and custom modified vehicles.

During Craig’s time at Fibrechev he undertook to build his own 1934 Chev pickup.

The workmanship shown on Craig's projects is of an extremely high standard and WRCC members are very keen to see the 34 pickup finished and registered next year.

It will no doubt be "The Pristine Pickup" the way they should have been built and a hot rod worth admiring, alongside the other top class vehicles of WRCC.

The project has been ongoing for several years to now but looks very likely to reach completion in late 2027.

Craig’s enthusiasm as a WRCC member is also evident, having completed 35 years of membership to date.

He is regarded as a valued member having received 21 years of service award, completing a term as treasurer, and has been on the committee for most of his time at the club.