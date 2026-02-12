What's on in brief

Wangaratta Farmers Market on Saturday

The next Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, 14 February in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, there will be live music with a classic French vibe courtesy of five-piece band C'est Si Bon Musique, plus a wide variety of stalls showcasing local, seasonal produce.

*

GANEAA exhibition at Art gallery on Ovens

An exhibition by members of the Goulburn and North East Arts Alliance (GANEAA) called Sublime is showing in the Art Gallery on Ovens in the laneway off Murphy Street.

The artworks are inspired by the theme "sublime", with about 15 artists contributing to the exhibition which features more than 20 artworks in mediums including acrylic and oil on canvas, textiles, watercolour, collage, photography and ceramic installations.

Sublime will be open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm, until 23 February.

*

Wangaratta Repair Cafe at Sunday market

Wangaratta Repair Cafe will be at the community market in Mason Street from 8am to 1pm on Sunday, 15 February.

Volunteers will be on hand to fix broken items and keep them out of landfill, with new volunteers always welcomed.

*

Tolmie Sports Day on Saturday

Enjoy a traditional day of family sports and entertainment when the 139th Tolmie Sports Day is held at the Tolmie Recreation Reserve on Saturday, 14 February from 9am to 5pm.

There will be novelty events and foot races for adults and children and plenty of other country fun, including raffles, guessing competitions, barrel racing and dog jumping, and sports to watch like woodchopping and equestrian events.

There will also be market stalls and food outlets, a sports day bar, or bring a picnic and simply enjoy the atmosphere, with entry $10 for adults, $5 students and pensioners (kids under five free) and all profits returned to the community.

*

Mt Buller Sprint motorsport event

The Mt Buller Sprint, one of Australia's most highly requested motorsport events, is officially returning in 2026, proudly revived under the Australian Tarmac Rally banner and sanctioned by the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA).

The Australian Tarmac Rally has reimagined the Mt Buller Sprint from the ground up, delivering fierce competition, high-altitude closed-road thrills, and an uncompromising motorsport adventure set against one of Australia's most spectacular alpine backdrops.

The Mt Buller Sprint runs from 13 to 15 February and more information is available at australiantarmacrally.com/mtbullersprint.

*