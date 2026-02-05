Anyone wanting to learn a little more about the history of Wangaratta is invited to join a historical tour which runs on the first Saturday morning of each month.

An initiative of the Wangaratta Historical Society, the tours start at 10am at Marmungun Rock in Apex Park and finish at the old fire station in Ford Street at approximately 11.30am, and the cost is simply a gold coin donation to the society.

This month, Greg Absler will be the tour guide for the walk taking place on Saturday, 7 February.

Points of interest along the walk to include the Mitchell Tree, Pioneer Cemetery, Wangaratta Primary School, Pinsent Hotel, original Post and Telegraph Office, King George V Gardens, Holy Trinity Cathedral and Wangaratta Museum.

Discover what once stood where and hear stories of the people and places that shaped Wangaratta’s past, with all welcome to come along.