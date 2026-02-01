The Allan Labor Government is backing young Victorians to once again step up, take the lead and bring their communities together with the return of Victorian Youth Fest 2026.

Minister for Youth Natalie Suleyman today announced $220,000 in funding to support the delivery of more than 100 events across the state as part of the month long festival taking place this September.

Grants of up to $2000 are now open to schools, local government and community organisations working alongside young people aged 12 to 25 to create youth led events during the festival.

From live music and art showcases to sporting activities and cultural celebrations, Victorian Youth Fest gives young people the chance to design and deliver events that reflect their interests and strengthen local connections.

Successful organisations will be required to partner with young people to design, coordinate and deliver events that put youth voices, leadership and creativity front and centre.

Last year’s Youth Fest delivered 110 youth led events across metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria, highlighting the talent and creativity of Victoria’s youth.

Events included a scented storytelling screening of Wicked!, an eco friendly AI startup event, an under 18s music festival and a Mario Kart tournament.

Victorian Youth Fest 2026 applications are now open and close at 1pm on 4 March 2026. To apply and to find out more, visit vic.gov.au/youth-fest-grants.