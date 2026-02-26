Emergency food relief service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring is set to recommence in March.

While the service had operated in Wangaratta for many years under the auspice of Anglicare Victoria, in partnership with local faith groups, a decision by Anglicare Victoria to cease operations in the rural city necessitated a change of location and auspice body for LFCC.

Wesleyan Community Care has now come on board to auspice the service, with a new, interim location secured in a former chapel at the Greta Road Salvation Army Corps base.

This ensures the service - which has in the past supported about 650 local families annually - is ready to resume its vital role in the community from 11 March.

It will run with the continued support of nine local churches - Cathedral Anglican parish, Wangaratta West and the Warbys Anglican parish, Uniting Church, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Enjoy Church, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, Wangaratta Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps.

The service will have slightly shorter operating hours than previously - running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12 noon.

As well as volunteers to assist its operation, Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring is seeking food and monetary donations to ensure it can provide for rising demand for emergency food relief in the district.

"That's one of the reasons we're opening for three days as we resume: we want to make sure we have enough resources," Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring acting chair Anita Walker said.

Anyone able to offer their time to assist, or locals or businesses who may be able to donate goods or money to help the service, is encouraged to contact Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring via email at officelfcc@gmail.com or on 0490 509 167.

"We had a great donation of meat from one of the local butchers to get us started, which was great," Anita said.

"Not everybody is able to do that, but we would love any support to ensure people have healthy food to eat."

Anita said training was provided for volunteers, who would ideally be able to donate at least one day a fortnight of their time.

She said LFCC was grateful for the space provided by the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps as a temporary home, and would continue to search for a more central location to better cater for those who access the service.

"We are trying to get set up here, get operational, and then try to find somewhere that is fit for purpose," Anita said.

"In the long-term, we'd like to be closer to where the people are who need the service."

Anyone who may be able to offer a suitable space is also encouraged to contact Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring.

As LFCC prepares to resume, emergency food relief is also available in Wangaratta via a phone service operated by The Salvation Army, which can be accessed by calling (03) 8873 5288 between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

Other food relief avenues include the St Vincent de Paul Society (call 5722 4959 between 1pm and 3pm to make an appointment), Open Door Neighbourhood House (re-opening from 19 January), and Carevan meals, provided on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the Apex Park pavilion from 6pm to 7pm.