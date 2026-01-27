Wangaratta Golf Club members have been among the local residents only too happy to throw their support behind recent bushfire relief efforts.

The club donated its 17 January competition fees and the proceeds of its weekly raffle to the cause last weekend, with $690 from the raffle and $642 in fees raised for the Wangaratta CFA.

Further funds have been raised through a donation jar in the clubhouse.

"People were very keen to support the cause; with the raffle, we usually sell about 40 tickets, but for this one we sold 138, so that really says something," Wangaratta Golf Club operations manager Tracey McKinnon said.

Raffle sponsors NuFruit and Londrigan Finer Foods also increased their contributions, while Wangaratta Motor Group and Brown Brothers added prizes, and an RSL voucher was offered as a second prize.

"It was good to be able to do something. While Wangaratta is not directly affected, many of our CFA members are helping out with the fires, and you know that if we were in need, other areas would do the same," Tracey said.