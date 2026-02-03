Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is inviting the community to have their say in the planning and development of a new women’s health clinic in Wangaratta.

NHW chief executive officer Liby Fifis said the initiative aims to ensure the new clinic reflects the real needs, experiences, and priorities of local women, families, and community members.

"Through surveys and community engagement activities, NHW is gathering ideas and feedback to help design a clinic that truly belongs to - and is supported by - the people it serves," she said.

“We want this clinic to be shaped by the voices of local women and families.

“Our goal is to build a welcoming space that provides the care, services, and support women in our region need most.

"The best way to achieve that is by listening directly to the community.”

The consultation is open to women of all ages and backgrounds, including First Nations women, families, health professionals, and community organisations.

NHW is also encouraging input from local schools, sporting clubs, neighbourhood houses, and businesses.

Ms Fifis said feedback gathered through this process will help determine the clinic’s focus areas and services, ensuring it delivers the best possible care for women across every stage of life.

Community members can share their ideas by completing the surveys at: www.northeasthealth.org.au/womans-health-clinic

For more information and updates, visit www.northeasthealth.org.au.