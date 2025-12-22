North East Water, following consultation with the Department of Health, is advising customers in Wodonga, Springhurst, Chiltern, Baranduda, Barnawartha, Bonegilla, Ebden, Kiewa, Killara, Tangambalanga and Logic Centre to boil drinking water until further notice.

The precautionary advice issued Tuesday afternoon follows potential contamination from rainwater that entered a treated water storage tank in Wodonga.

The rainwater is believed to have entered the tank during Sunday’s heavy rainfall event.

Where possible, customers should bring water to a rolling boil before being used, by heating the water until a continuous and rapid stream of air-bubbles is produced from the bottom of a pan or kettle.

Kettles with automatic cut-off switches are suitable.

Variable temperature kettles should be set to boil.

After heating, water must be allowed to cool before using it, and be stored in a clean, closed container for later use.

Care should be taken to avoid scalding injuries especially around children.

Boiled water should be used for: drinking; preparing beverages; washing and preparing food; preparing baby formula; brushing teeth; and making ice.

Unboiled water can be used for washing your hands, showering and bathing, flushing toilets, washing dishes (ensure dry before use) and clothes and garden watering.

Ensure water is not ingested whilst bathing.

Consumption of unboiled water can cause gastro-like symptoms.

If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your GP and inform your GP of this advisory.

Testing is now underway, and results from this laboratory sampling are expected within 24 hours.

These results will inform North East Water's next steps including if the advisory will be lifted or continued.

For further information go the North East Water’s website www.newater.com.au or call 1300 361 644.