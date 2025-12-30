Police have been out in force over the holiday period as statewide Operation Roadwise targets major roads and arterials until 11:59pm Thursday, 1 January.

So far in the North East there have been 590 offences detected, of which 55 include drink and drug driving.

Wangaratta Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said this is a real concern as nearly 10 per cent of offences detected in the North East have been impaired driving.

“Our message right from the start of Operation Roadwise was to separate the drinking and the driving, do not drive if you want to have a drink and certainly do not drive if you consume drugs,” he said.

“Additionally North East police continue to really push hard to ensure we do detect drivers who are not obeying the rules and are taking unnecessary risks regarding impaired driving – 18,150 breath tests alone have been done so far for this operation alone.

“We ask that people really heed the warnings regarding impaired driving – it’s not worth the risk, to yourselves and to other road users.”

In Wangaratta there have been 21 alcohol offences for impaired driving and five drug driving offences, with three drivers impaired by both alcohol and drugs.

“This is really disappointing,” Snr Sgt Gillespie said.

Wangaratta has had a total of 317 offences detected with the majority relating to speed between 10-25kph over the speed limit.

Five people were detected not wearing seatbelts and six vehicles impounded for reasons such as excessive speed, disqualified driving and unlicensed driving.

Snr Sgt Gillespie said police's message for the remainder of Operation Roadwise is that road safety is everyone’s responsibility and we all play a significant part in keeping roads safe.

“Police have an anywhere and anytime approach and we will enforce the road rules, we will impound your car, and we will send you to court if you are detected doing the wrong thing on our roads which make everyone else unsafe," he said.

“Our commitment to this is year-round and will continue beyond the conclusion of Operation Roadwise.”