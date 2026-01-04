Local police are disappointed by the 437 offences detected within the Wangaratta area during the 15 day Operation Roadwise which concluded on New Year's Day.

Wangaratta Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said 34 drink drivers and 12 drug drivers were among the detections, together with eight disqualified drivers, 16 unlicensed drivers, 156 drivers exceeding the speed limit between 10-25kph, seven drivers not wearing a seat belt and two drivers detected using a phone while driving.

"Victoria Police made a real effort to try and keep our roads safe for all road users, unfortunately the results locally show that road safety was not the priority for some drivers as it should have been," he said.

Local North East police conducted 15,436 breath tests in an effort to deter drink driving.

"Our message was clear from the start – separate the drinking from the driving, yet the final results show that nearly 10 per cent of offences detected involved drink driving (34) and when we include the drug driving detections (12), it's over 10 per cent of all detections were for impaired driving, yet we told everyone this would be our focus," Snr Sgt Gillespie said.

"We all need to play a part in keeping our roads safe, and it starts with approaching the task of being a road users with the right mindset, don’t take it for granted and make sure your fit to drive and not taking unnecessary risks.

"Local police are going to continue to work hard to keep our roads safe...if you're detected doing the wrong thing you will be prosecuted.

"Our efforts are year round to keep the community safe...we ask again that those using our roads approach their driving the same, do the right thing and be safe on our roads."

Statewide, the operation saw more than 15,300 traffic offences detected, including 6820 speeding offences, 1131 disqualified/suspended and unlicenced drivers, 513 mobile phone offences, 835 disobey signs/signals, 221 seatbelt offences, 659 drink driving offences from 328,164 preliminary breath tests, 434 drug driving offences from 9035 roadside drug tests, 279 vehicle impoundments, and 1422 unregistered vehicles.

There were seven lives lost on Victorian roads during the operational period (18 December – 1 January).

The total number of lives lost on Victorian roads in 2025 was 288.

With many Victorians expected to take extended holidays over the January period, police are warning motorists not to be complacent on the roads in the New Year.

Police will continue to have a major presence across Victoria’s road network, and will continue to conduct widespread roadside alcohol and drug testing during the summer months, with motorists warned to expect to be tested anywhere, anytime.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads, visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.